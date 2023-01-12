Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
Opelika-Auburn News
Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika
The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn
Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t
It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
Opelika-Auburn News
New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
Opelika-Auburn News
An experienced haul: Dissecting Auburn’s transfer portal success
The bar was left relatively low for the start of Auburn’s Hugh Freeze era on all fronts. Freeze came to the Plains in the wake of the program’s worst season since 2012, and its first back-to-back sub-.500 years since the 1980-81 seasons. Just as bad, if not worse, was the dip in Auburn’s recruiting efforts.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jaylin Williams leads way in No. 21 Auburn’s win against Mississippi State
It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to get started. Less than two minutes into Saturday night’s game between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, Williams pulled from deep on the Tigers’ first possession and hit a 3 to give Auburn its first lead of the night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Not silenced: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine continues to perform concerts despite ongoing war
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is launching a 40-date U.S. tour with one stop in Opelika on Jan. 21. This will be the second Ukrainian group to perform at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts during the 2022-2023 season. The first was the Kyiv City Ballet company that performed Swan Lake in October.
Comments / 0