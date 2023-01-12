ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika

The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn

Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t

It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

An experienced haul: Dissecting Auburn’s transfer portal success

The bar was left relatively low for the start of Auburn’s Hugh Freeze era on all fronts. Freeze came to the Plains in the wake of the program’s worst season since 2012, and its first back-to-back sub-.500 years since the 1980-81 seasons. Just as bad, if not worse, was the dip in Auburn’s recruiting efforts.
AUBURN, AL

