BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Darian White recorded MSU’s first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds to guide the Bobcats to a 72-65 victory over Idaho on Monday night in Worthington Arena. White’s jumper in the lane with 2-minutes, 25-seconds remaining gave her 1,500...

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO