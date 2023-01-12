ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted

By Noah Nelson
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet . We apologize for this mistake.

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted.

UPDATE: Boil order continues for Candlewood Mobile Home Park until further notice

Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the concern for low water pressure due after unresolved water leaks.

No further information about the boil order was released.

Candlewood Estates water issues addressed in Mahomet Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCIA

