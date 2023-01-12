Boil order at Candlewood Estates lifted

Editor’s note: We originally said Monticello, but the correct location is Mahomet . We apologize for this mistake.

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that the boil order at Candlewood Estates in Mahomet has been lifted.

Sangamon Valley Public Water District officials said the boil order was in place due to the concern for low water pressure due after unresolved water leaks.

No further information about the boil order was released.

