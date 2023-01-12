Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More
If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
msn.com
Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach
If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Rude Comment About Her Hair
The "Good Morning America" star refused to allow a troll to tell her what she should do with her hair.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Peta Murgatroyd pregnant: DWTS pro expecting 2nd child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
The duo welcomed their son Shai in 2017 and Peta has been open about her heartrending fertility struggles as she attempted to conceive again, including three miscarriages.
AOL Corp
Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news
Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
suggest.com
Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?
It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik. ‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’...
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie snubbed by co-hosts on her 51st birthday as colleagues take break from show & each other
TODAY’S Savannah Guthrie has been snubbed by her co-hosts on her 51st birthday. The TV personality has thanked some of her friends for giving her sweet birthday shout-outs on social media, but some of her closest colleagues weren’t included. Neither Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, nor healing...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
