ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy