Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida Lottery games have multiple $2 million, $1 million top prizes available
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you want to become an instant millionaire without breaking the bank, these new lottery scratch-off games may be for you. On Monday, the Florida Lottery launched four new Gold Rush Doubler lottery games, ranging in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes.
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Mysuncoast.com
The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The good news is - Our warm-up starts today! The bad news - It’s still a cold morning. But the LAST morning with 30s to start the day. Winds gradually shift back to the South and Southeast this week. That takes us back to the 70s by Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday! And this time, we hold those warm temperatures for many days. We are tracking a number of storms developing to the west and another strong cold front to develop in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Computer models are not taking any of these developing cold fronts all the way through Florida. Most of them stall to the north, so our rain chances stay low and our temps stay well into the 70s for the coming weekend and the next week. Dewpoints will push back into the 50s and 60s to end the week and take us back to average humidity for January.
Popular discount retail holds grand opening for new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The major discount retail store Big Lots recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Florida store location in Live Oak, according to one local source.
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
Allrecipes.com
Is There Really Another Egg Shortage?
Last spring we reported on the high cost of eggs, and the reasoning behind the sticker shock at the grocery store. Nine months later, egg prices are still high, and by the looks of it, even higher than they were in 2022. And that's if you can find them! Some shoppers have been seeing completely empty egg shelves at their local grocery stores.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
WESH
Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
treasurecoast.com
HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE
PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
floridapolitics.com
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
