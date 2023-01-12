ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The good news is - Our warm-up starts today! The bad news - It’s still a cold morning. But the LAST morning with 30s to start the day. Winds gradually shift back to the South and Southeast this week. That takes us back to the 70s by Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday! And this time, we hold those warm temperatures for many days. We are tracking a number of storms developing to the west and another strong cold front to develop in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Computer models are not taking any of these developing cold fronts all the way through Florida. Most of them stall to the north, so our rain chances stay low and our temps stay well into the 70s for the coming weekend and the next week. Dewpoints will push back into the 50s and 60s to end the week and take us back to average humidity for January.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Allrecipes.com

Is There Really Another Egg Shortage?

Last spring we reported on the high cost of eggs, and the reasoning behind the sticker shock at the grocery store. Nine months later, egg prices are still high, and by the looks of it, even higher than they were in 2022. And that's if you can find them! Some shoppers have been seeing completely empty egg shelves at their local grocery stores.
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE

PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations

The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

