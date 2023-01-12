Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub

Read full article on original website
Jessica R-Pagan
4d ago
Why keep it close !! It don’t matter who owns it ! It will be ghetto andUnsafe every owner who has had it has been the same ! Period
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
westernmassnews.com
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
8 people without a home after house fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department has been sent to 242 College Street for a house fire.
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, a person has died after being shot near a gas station on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, the search for a missing Brookfield woman continues as police say they are stepping up their efforts, and a new hangar is being built at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 4 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Westfield home’s pride flags stolen, 5th time in the last year
For the fifth time within the last year, pride flags on display at a home on South Maple Street in Westfield have been stolen and vandalized.
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the MassMutual Center held Springfield's 10th annual citywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a shooting from back in 2021, and the bridge that carries I-391 Northbound and Southbound over city streets in Holyoke will be fully closed starting tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 5 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
Comments / 7