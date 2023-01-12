ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCCC Receives $100,000 in Federal Funding to Help Launch its Early College Academy Pilot Program

Montgomery County Community College will kick-off the new year with funding to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits while still in high school. The Montco Early College Academy recently received federal funding in the amount of $100,000 through Congresswoman Madeleine Dean’s fiscal year 2023 request for community projects.
