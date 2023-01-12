Read full article on original website
Related
MCCC Receives $100,000 in Federal Funding to Help Launch its Early College Academy Pilot Program
Montgomery County Community College will kick-off the new year with funding to support a pilot program to help students earn college credits while still in high school. The Montco Early College Academy recently received federal funding in the amount of $100,000 through Congresswoman Madeleine Dean’s fiscal year 2023 request for community projects.
Khalid Mumin, Superintendent of Lower Merion School District, Named Pa. Education Secretary
Khalid Mumin, Lower Merion School District superintendent, has been named by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s new Secretary of Education. Kristen A. Graham reported the new position in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mumin led the Montgomery County district for little over a year, atop his achievements in. , where his...
Montgomery County Community College’s ‘Racism in America’ Series Return Targets Race, Class, and Gender Oppression
Montgomery County Community College and its Arts and Culture office announce the return of the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice Series presentation “Racism in America,” for its third season.
On the Cusp of Montco-Raised Josh Shapiro’s Inauguration, Local Former Colleagues Share Memories
As the Jan. 17 gubernatorial inauguration of Abington’s Josh Shapiro approaches, former colleagues — who knew him personally and professionally — send him to Harrisburg with fond memories. Rachel Ravina collected their assessment of the next governor in the Reading Eagle.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College is looking to hire a Director of Advising
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Advising. The Director works in collaboration with the Associate Vice President for Student Services to support the vision, philosophy, and delivery of innovative and integrated student services through academic advising services.
Ken Lawrence, Jr., Departing Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: ‘Four More Years Is Too Long’
Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr., has announced he will not seek another term. Kevin Tierney carried the news of his decision in More Than the Curve. Lawrence’s withdrawal comes just days after fellow commissioner Valerie Arkoosh was chosen by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro to serve in his Harrisburg administration.
North Montco Technical Career Center Announces 2023 Roster
The North Montco Technical Career Center in Lansdale has announced its 2023 array of courses, providing a prime opportunity for area residents to deepen existing skills or perhaps branch out with expertise that can precipitate a lucrative career change.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls swimming schedule for Jan. 17, 2023
Central Dauphin East at Palmyra, 4 p.m. Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Service Project Earns Travis Manion Foundation Scholarship for Catlin Egan, Conwell-Egan Grad
Caitlin Egan, an alumna of Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, earned a Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) scholarship for community efforts. Yahoo Finance reported the honor. TMF, the nonprofit veteran service organization, was named for Marine Travis Manion, who lost his life in the Iraqi War in 2007. It...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0