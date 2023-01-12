Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ask just about any young family in Vermont and they’ll say finding child care is a challenge. Vermont lawmakers this week will get a sense of what it would take to fund a robust system. On a snowy Martin Luther King Day, Melissa Jensen is...
WCAX
Report: fully-funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds that Vermont would have to spend upwards of $645 million per year to fully fund high-quality early child care programs. The widely anticipated report from the Rand Corporation comes as Vermont lawmakers this week prepare to dig into what it would take to solve the state’s longstanding child care crunch.
WCAX
Should distracted drivers face steeper penalties?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been illegal to use a handheld device behind the wheel in Vermont since 2014, but some lawmakers say the penalties aren’t strong enough to deter the deadly behavior. According to the Vermont State Police, distracted driving is defined as driving while performing any...
WCAX
YCQM: January 15, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me,” can music lyrics be used to convict an artist of a crime? The Vermont case that’s putting Rap on trial. Also, cleaning up the water starts with cleaning up the homes surrounding it. Which Vermont lake just got a coveted award and what had to happen to make it possible?
WCAX
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
WCAX
Local workshops offer self-defense training for women
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Statistics show that violence against women -- and violence in general -- is on the rise in the United States. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says over 39% percent of women in Vermont have been physically abused by a partner. But a volunteer team is hoping to equip women in our community with the know-how to defend themselves.
WCAX
Expert offers safety tips for winter hiking
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountains are a great place for a hike even in the cold of winter but they’re not always the safest for the unprepared. Melissa Cooney spoke with officials at Stowe Mountain Rescue for some tips to know before you go. A blanket of...
Comments / 0