MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say there are no signs of trauma or foul play after they discovered. Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO