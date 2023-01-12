ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman charged with arson, attempted murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire New Year’s Eve, police say. Andrea Allen, 35, was arrested Jan. 5 by Sarasota Police Tuesday and charged with five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson. Investigators...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Punta Gorda man arrested for leaving the scene of crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Punta Gorda driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist Monday afternoon and fleeing the scene of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue at about 5:45 p.m....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials say there are no signs of trauma or foul play after they discovered. Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Justin Darr’s neighborhood are coming to terms with the news the 39-year-old school teacher was found dead last weekend. Darr’s body was found dead early Sunday morning after being missing for a week. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Darr was found on undeveloped land near his residence on Cottage Hill Avenue in Parrish.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, FL
wengradio.com

Gunfire At Paddy Wagon Leads To Arrest

Earlier this morning at approximately 1:24 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 2681 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, regarding a physical altercation outside of that location. Additionally, there were reports of gunshots with two people sustaining injuries. Once Deputies arrived, it was determined...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
BARTOW, FL

