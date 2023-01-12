Microsoft has released new analytics for Viva Goals to help organizations track their Objectives and Key Results (OKR) goal-setting implementation with staff. Microsoft boosted Viva with its Microsoft acquisition of OKR vendor ally.io in 2021 to enable Viva Goals, which is one of five modules in the Viva employee experience suite. Viva runs on top of Teams, and also includes Viva Learn, Viva Topics, and Viva Connections. Microsoft in September announced it was adding new integration points in Viva Goals, including an enhanced Teams app that allows users to check in and collaborate on OKRs.

