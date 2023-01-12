ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans advance four general manager candidates to second round of interviews

The Tennesse Titans are moving forward with interviews with four candidates to be the organization's new general manager. Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Pro Scouting Malik Boyd completed his first interview for the GM opening on Tuesday, according to Jim Wyatt. Boyd's one of four candidates to be moving onto the second-round of interviews for the position. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Byron Leftwich could be fired after Buccaneers’ rough season

Tom Brady isn’t the only Buccaneer whose future is up in the air. Tampa Bay is expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to Pewter Report, which states the move has no correlation to whether Brady returns to the team in 2023. It follows the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on “Monday Night Football” — and a season that was filled with injuries just two years removed from a Super Bowl title. The Bucs offense has regressed this season, the first without Bruce Arians as head coach. The offensive mastermind retired from the sidelines...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFAA

STUDY: Dallas Cowboys are the richest professional sports team in America

DALLAS — Don't worry, Cowboys fans. At least the team you root for is the richest. So says a new study from Sidelines, which took a look at the value of each professional sports team in the United States, annual revenue, and the total money spent on player payroll to compile their scores on a scale of 1-10 for each factor. Then, those scores were used to compile the "rich index" to determine which sports franchises had the most wealth.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Prescott, Cowboys grab rare playoff win against Brady, Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and...
TAMPA, FL
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
352
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy