Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Tennessee Titans advance four general manager candidates to second round of interviews
The Tennesse Titans are moving forward with interviews with four candidates to be the organization's new general manager. Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Pro Scouting Malik Boyd completed his first interview for the GM opening on Tuesday, according to Jim Wyatt. Boyd's one of four candidates to be moving onto the second-round of interviews for the position. ...
New York Post
Byron Leftwich could be fired after Buccaneers’ rough season
Tom Brady isn’t the only Buccaneer whose future is up in the air. Tampa Bay is expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to Pewter Report, which states the move has no correlation to whether Brady returns to the team in 2023. It follows the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on “Monday Night Football” — and a season that was filled with injuries just two years removed from a Super Bowl title. The Bucs offense has regressed this season, the first without Bruce Arians as head coach. The offensive mastermind retired from the sidelines...
Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom
Vanderbilt apparently has a more passionate fanbase than Alabama, according to these rankings.
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday
When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
WFAA
STUDY: Dallas Cowboys are the richest professional sports team in America
DALLAS — Don't worry, Cowboys fans. At least the team you root for is the richest. So says a new study from Sidelines, which took a look at the value of each professional sports team in the United States, annual revenue, and the total money spent on player payroll to compile their scores on a scale of 1-10 for each factor. Then, those scores were used to compile the "rich index" to determine which sports franchises had the most wealth.
WFAA
Dallas Cowboys arrive home after huge playoff win at Tampa Bay
The Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the Wild Card playoffs Monday night. Here's video of the Cowboys arriving home early Tuesday.
WFAA
Prescott, Cowboys grab rare playoff win against Brady, Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and...
WFAA
NFL playoff schedule: When do the Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers?
DALLAS — Yep, the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game. Well, they keep on playing, of course! We know, we know... it's been awhile. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Cowboys will now be heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.
WFAA
Comments / 0