Tom Brady isn’t the only Buccaneer whose future is up in the air. Tampa Bay is expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to Pewter Report, which states the move has no correlation to whether Brady returns to the team in 2023. It follows the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on “Monday Night Football” — and a season that was filled with injuries just two years removed from a Super Bowl title. The Bucs offense has regressed this season, the first without Bruce Arians as head coach. The offensive mastermind retired from the sidelines...

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO