What if every Floridian homeowner had Citizens Insurance?
Why not just expand state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to cover all homeowners in Florida?. It’s a timely question for the fast-growing state-owned insurer of last resort after a run of costly hurricanes and heavy litigation have resulted in five straight years of collective insurance industry losses, failure of 15 insurance companies since 2020, and huge rate hikes for homeowners.
Customer asks clerk to check old lottery ticket — and later discovers big SC prize
A woman asked a South Carolina clerk to check her old lottery ticket — and later discovered it was worth thousands of dollars. “I’m still pinching myself,” the woman told the S.C. Education Lottery. The lucky winner scored her six-figure prize after she went to a Speedway...
1 dead, 7 wounded by gunfire at event honoring Martin Luther King Jr., Florida cops say
One person was killed and seven others were wounded when rival gangs began firing at each other during a community event honoring civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. In all 12 people were injured, including four hurt in...
