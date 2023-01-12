ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Indian Rocks Christian School Coach Nominated For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year Award

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CF1W4_0kCqDq3q00 Coach Mark Buchanan was nominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year Award

The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were judged based on areas Coach Shula excel at most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment, and character of Coach Shula,” said Roman Oben. “High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field, and this group represents the very best from across the country every year.”

In the news: Arguments Slated In Tampa’s Cambridge Christian School Pre-Game Prayer Case

For the first time, the NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference, AFC & NFC. These two winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on February 5th and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football.

Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both AFC & NFC teams, on-field access at Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.

The NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona as special guests of the NFL.

The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games, the multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The winners will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 9 at 9:00 PM ET, (ET and PT) on FOX.

In the news: Tom Brady’s First Postseason Game Versus Dallas Will Be First Playoff Meeting In 40 Years Between Bucs, Cowboys

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals:

•           NFL Analyst and former front office executive SCOTT PIOLI

•           Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and current ESPN contributor PEYTON MANNING

•           Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst TONY DUNGY

•           Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK

•           Former All-Pro cornerback BOBBY TAYLOR

•           NFL Legend and NFL Network analyst MICHAEL ROBINSON

•           Super Bowl Champion and NFL Vice President of Football Development ROMAN OBEN

•           Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal AARON THOMAS , son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas

•           NFL Legend, former NFL Head Coach, and son of the late Coach Shula DAVE SHULA

Below is a full list of the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.

NOMINATING NFL TEAM COACH HIGH SCHOOL Arizona CardinalsChris McDonaldBasha High SchoolAtlanta FalconsTony LottiApalachee High SchoolBaltimore RavensKyle SchmittArchbishop SpaldingBuffalo BillsSteve McDuffieBennett High SchoolCarolina PanthersJimmy TeagueReidsville High SchoolChicago BearsKen LeonardSacred Heart-Griffin High SchoolCincinnati BengalsAndre ParkerPrinceton High SchoolCleveland BrownsChuck KyleSt. Ignatius High SchoolDallas CowboysChad ColeReedy High SchoolDenver BroncosBlair HubbardBroomfield High SchoolDetroit LionsTyrone SpencerDetroit Martin Luther King Jr. High SchoolGreen Bay PackersAndrew SelgradColumbus High SchoolHouston TexansWade MillerUvalde High SchoolIndianapolis ColtsEric MooreCenter GroveJacksonville JaguarsRobert ShieldsBaldwin Middle-Senior High SchoolKansas City ChiefsBryan DeLongCenter High SchoolLas Vegas RaidersBrent LewisMoapa Valley High SchoolLos Angeles ChargersJoe TorresKing/Drew Magnet High SchoolLos Angeles RamsStephen BarbeeLong Beach PolyMiami DolphinsJube JosephMiami Central High SchoolMinnesota VikingsChris MensenSimley High SchoolNew England PatriotsJohn RaffertyWakefield Memorial High SchoolNew Orleans SaintsMarcus ScottDestrahan High SchoolNew York GiantsMatt GallagherMaine-Endwell High SchoolNew York JetsClive HardingBoys & Girls High SchoolPhiladelphia EaglesMike St. ClairBayard Rustin High SchoolPittsburgh SteelersJon LeDonnePine-Richland High SchoolSan Francisco 49ersPhil FerrignoAbraham Lincoln High SchoolSeattle SeahawksJason RonquilloYelm High School
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark Buchanan Indian Rocks Christian School Tennessee TitansLamar BrownWest High SchoolWashington CommandersLarry ChoatesJohn R Lewis High School

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'Most Likely' 2023 Team

It's still a question as to whether or not Tom Brady will return for a 24th NFL season. But if he does, one writer believes there's a team with a leg up over the others. Per the AP's Rob Maaddi, "IF Tom Brady plays next season, the Buccaneers are still his most likely team despite all the interest ...
TAMPA, FL
Hutch Post

🏈 NFL reveals playoff schedule

Monday - Dallas Cowboys 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers. CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES. Sunday, Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
152K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy