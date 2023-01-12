Indian Rocks Christian School Coach Nominated For 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year Award

Coach Mark Buchanan was nominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year Award

The NFL announced today the high school football coaches nominated by the 32 NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, representing the best in coaching at the high school level.

The coaches were recognized by their local NFL club for the prestigious award – named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were judged based on areas Coach Shula excel at most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

“We are honored to celebrate the 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees, as each embodies the integrity, commitment, and character of Coach Shula,” said Roman Oben. “High school football coaches serve as leaders and role models dedicated to shaping the lives of young high school players both on and off the field, and this group represents the very best from across the country every year.”

For the first time, the NFL will recognize two winners, one from each conference, AFC & NFC. These two winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on February 5th and will be recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football.

Throughout the week, coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both AFC & NFC teams, on-field access at Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.

The NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners a $15,000 award to their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award. They will also attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona as special guests of the NFL.

The Don Shula Award winners will be announced in the week prior to the Pro Bowl Games, the multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition that will culminate in an action-packed flag game featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium, and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The winners will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on February 9 at 9:00 PM ET, (ET and PT) on FOX.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year winner is selected by a panel of distinguished individuals:

• NFL Analyst and former front office executive SCOTT PIOLI

• Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and current ESPN contributor PEYTON MANNING

• Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst TONY DUNGY

• Executive Director of USA Football SCOTT HALLENBECK

• Former All-Pro cornerback BOBBY TAYLOR

• NFL Legend and NFL Network analyst MICHAEL ROBINSON

• Super Bowl Champion and NFL Vice President of Football Development ROMAN OBEN

• Aplington-Parkersburg High School Principal AARON THOMAS , son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas

• NFL Legend, former NFL Head Coach, and son of the late Coach Shula DAVE SHULA

Below is a full list of the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit nflfoundation.org or follow @NFLFoundation on Twitter.

Arizona CardinalsChris McDonaldBasha High SchoolAtlanta FalconsTony LottiApalachee High SchoolBaltimore RavensKyle SchmittArchbishop SpaldingBuffalo BillsSteve McDuffieBennett High SchoolCarolina PanthersJimmy TeagueReidsville High SchoolChicago BearsKen LeonardSacred Heart-Griffin High SchoolCincinnati BengalsAndre ParkerPrinceton High SchoolCleveland BrownsChuck KyleSt. Ignatius High SchoolDallas CowboysChad ColeReedy High SchoolDenver BroncosBlair HubbardBroomfield High SchoolDetroit LionsTyrone SpencerDetroit Martin Luther King Jr. High SchoolGreen Bay PackersAndrew SelgradColumbus High SchoolHouston TexansWade MillerUvalde High SchoolIndianapolis ColtsEric MooreCenter GroveJacksonville JaguarsRobert ShieldsBaldwin Middle-Senior High SchoolKansas City ChiefsBryan DeLongCenter High SchoolLas Vegas RaidersBrent LewisMoapa Valley High SchoolLos Angeles ChargersJoe TorresKing/Drew Magnet High SchoolLos Angeles RamsStephen BarbeeLong Beach PolyMiami DolphinsJube JosephMiami Central High SchoolMinnesota VikingsChris MensenSimley High SchoolNew England PatriotsJohn RaffertyWakefield Memorial High SchoolNew Orleans SaintsMarcus ScottDestrahan High SchoolNew York GiantsMatt GallagherMaine-Endwell High SchoolNew York JetsClive HardingBoys & Girls High SchoolPhiladelphia EaglesMike St. ClairBayard Rustin High SchoolPittsburgh SteelersJon LeDonnePine-Richland High SchoolSan Francisco 49ersPhil FerrignoAbraham Lincoln High SchoolSeattle SeahawksJason RonquilloYelm High SchoolTennessee TitansLamar BrownWest High SchoolWashington CommandersLarry ChoatesJohn R Lewis High School

