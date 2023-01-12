Boban Marjanovic is no stranger to creating viral moments. He's such a fun-loving guy that many consider him the most loved player in the NBA. After the Clippers faced off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, Boban was joking around near the ramp in the Crypto.com Arena. As Ivica Zubac was conversing with friends, Boban went inside the Rockets' team bus, took control of the steering wheel, and started honking at people to move out of his way. At first, everyone was confused, but once they immediately realized it was a smiling Boban, it became an incredibly wholesome moment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO