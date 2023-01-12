Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Rules On Russell Westbrook Foul Claims
So was Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook fouled by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid during the closing seconds of an eventual 113-112 LA loss last night? Westbrook sure thinks so, though Embiid does not. Online, Lakers fans blamed both head coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook for...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Have Shown Interest in Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels
The Toronto Raptors aren't over the Vision 6-9 roster construction quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. The team has reportedly expressed interest in Charlotte Hornets' 6-foot-9 forward Jalen McDaniels, according to Yahoo's Jake Fischer. McDaniels would be an intriguing fit in Toronto as another versatile wing...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50
Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. His fifth...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. the Hornets: Jayson Tatum’s 51-Point MLK Day Performance Leads Boston to Seventh-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Afternoon tip-offs have a tendency to present a problem for a Celtics team that often starts slowly during matinee matchups. But that wasn't the case on Monday, as Boston got out of the gates quickly, turning energy, ball movement, and swarming the Hornets defensively into an early advantage that grew to 17 points in the second frame.
Wichita Eagle
Cody Martin Ruled Out vs Celtics
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out of this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness. Martin exited the season-opener in San Antonio with a quad injury but over time, that turned into a left knee injury which required an arthroscopic procedure, causing him to miss a huge chunk of the first half of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Find Out He’s Played Two Generations Of Jabari Smiths
In the midst of scoring 48 points to beat the league's worst team, the Houston Rockets, by a surprisingly close margin, 140-132, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James had a bit of a rude awakening regarding his NBA longevity. At one point, a mic'd up Jabari Smith Jr.,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Atlanta Hawks’ Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were on the brink of the NBA Finals. Now, they are a "team in turmoil" according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And the Miami Heat played a role in the beginning of problems. Last year the Heat defeated the Hawks in the...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Joel Embiid Insists He Didn’t Foul Russell Westbrook In Last Possession
Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid, a fringe MVP candidate this season, has refuted Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook's claims of a last-second foul during a heartbreaking 113-112 Sixers victory Sunday night. After Embiid missed a one-legged fadeaway jumper attempt that would have put Philly up by two...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Nearing Play-In Position
After Oklahoma City dropped its first three contests of the year, it appeared as though the OKC faithful were in for another long season. In 2021-22, the team finished 24-58, and seemed a lifetime away from postseason contention. The consolation prize for the Thunder's troubles was second overall pick Chet...
Wichita Eagle
Boban Marjanovic Creates Hilarious Viral Moment After Clippers vs Rockets
Boban Marjanovic is no stranger to creating viral moments. He's such a fun-loving guy that many consider him the most loved player in the NBA. After the Clippers faced off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, Boban was joking around near the ramp in the Crypto.com Arena. As Ivica Zubac was conversing with friends, Boban went inside the Rockets' team bus, took control of the steering wheel, and started honking at people to move out of his way. At first, everyone was confused, but once they immediately realized it was a smiling Boban, it became an incredibly wholesome moment.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks Beat Miami Heat 121-113
The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113. Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Points: Wild Card Fireworks Highlight Offensive Woes
After the NFL's wild Wild Card weekend, the New England Patriots' worst fears are confirmed:. Their 2022 offense was nowhere near playoff caliber. Every winning team in the first five games of the postseason scored at least 24 points, and four topped 30. San Francisco 49ers: 41. Buffalo Bills: 34. Jacksonville Jaguars: 31. New York Giants: 31. Cincinnati Bengals: 24 (though, granted, they did need a 98-yard fumble return by their defense).
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans is ‘The Best’ - But How to Juggle Coach Interview With Texans vs. Playoffs?
HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans is preparing for another playoff game, and upcoming interviews. Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive boss, has a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the former Houston Texans star also has...
