ESPN’s Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.

Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Javid Basharat wants ranked opponent like Chris Gutierrez after win over Mateus Mendonca
LAS VEGAS – Javid Basharat beat Mateus Mendonca with a unanimous decision Saturday to close out the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 217 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Basharat, who stayed unbeaten and handed Mendonca the first loss of his career. Javid Basharat...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Jared Schwartz previews Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury
The Post’s Jared Schwartz joins Dexter Henry to preview the scheduled Jake Paul-Tommy Fury match set for February 25th and discusses if Paul can defeat a professional boxer should the match happen as scheduled. Watch the full discussion on YouTube! https://youtu.be/yFF4G0PYa_o
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Add Another Interview Request for Coaching Search
The Washington Commanders continue their search for an offensive coordinator, and another candidate has joined the mix. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise, and now could have his replacement in mind. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the...
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans is ‘The Best’ - But How to Juggle Coach Interview With Texans vs. Playoffs?
HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans is preparing for another playoff game, and upcoming interviews. Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive boss, has a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the former Houston Texans star also has...
Comments / 0