Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has dismissed Brandon Streeter as his offensive coordinator, All Clemson has confirmed.

The news off Streeter's firing comes a day before the Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee will discuss the compensation of an assistant football coach. All Clemson and the rest of the media were notified of the committee's called meeting Thursday afternoon.

Streeter has been at Clemson since the end of the 2014 season, and was promoted to offensive coordinator at the end of 2021, when Tony Elliott moved on to be the head coach at Virginia.

This past season, the Clemson offense finished 4th in the ACC in scoring (33.2 pts/game), 5th in total offense (410.3 yds/game), 5th in rushing offense (177.9 yds/game) and sixth in passing yards (232.4/game).

However, the offense declined during the back half of the season and the quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei was sometimes dicey. Clemson pulled Uiagalelei three times since the Syracuse game in Week 7 for freshman Cade Klubnik.

He helped rally the Tigers past Syracuse, then the true freshman eventually took the job from Uiagalelei when he came off the bench on the third series of the ACC Championship Game and led the Tigers to a 39-10 victory.

Klubnik was named the game's MVP for his performance.

Streeter, who quarterbacked the Tigers from 1996-'99, was hired to replace Chad Morris on Swinney's staff in 2014 as the quarterbacks' coach. He did that throughout his career at Clemson and was promoted to passing game coordinator following the 2019 season, when Jeff Scott left Clemson to be South Florida's head coach.

All Clemson will pass along more updates as new information becomes available.

DABO SWINNEY UPDATES FIRING:

Jason Priester All Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday that Brandon Streeter will not return to Clemson’s coaching staff for the 2023 season. Full comments from Swinney on Streeter’s departure are included below:

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

