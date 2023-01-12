ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

No. 20 Missouri out to work on defense in visit to Florida

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cj9DN_0kCqDb4B00

No. 20 Missouri will look to regroup from a lopsided loss when it plays Florida in the second of two consecutive road games on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

The Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) are coming off an 82-64 loss at Texas A&M on Wednesday when they were exposed defensively. Texas A&M shot 53.3 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

Missouri was unable to rally after falling behind 43-25 at halftime.

“I don’t know if there’s a clear answer to why we didn’t have as much energy until later in the game,” said forward Kobe Brown, who led Missouri with 12 points. “I don’t know. But I know we gotta fix it next game. Can’t let it happen again.”

Missouri’s defense has allowed an average of 79.3 points during a three-game stretch, during which the Tigers have gone 1-2. First-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates said he felt poor shooting from the field (35.6 percent Wednesday) bled into the defensive struggles.

“Texas A&M did a good job contesting shots, but we’ve had guys make those shots,” Gates said. “We ended up 7-for-31 from the 3-point line.”

The game will pit coaches in their first season with their programs. Gates is off to a strong start after being hired from Cleveland State, and Florida coach Todd Golden is finding his footing in the SEC after being hired from San Francisco.

Florida (9-7, 2-2) returns home on a two-game winning streak after posting a 67-56 win at LSU on Tuesday. The Gators won with defense, holding LSU to 32.2 percent from the floor while scoring 23 points off 16 LSU turnovers.

“We take a lot of pride in getting stops, especially on the road,” Florida guard Myreon Jones said. “Everybody is against us.”

Florida has held its last six opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor, going 3-3 during the stretch.

“It’s what our identity has become,” Golden said. “We felt like we could be good defensively but early on our transition was eating us up. When we made that conscious decision after (a trip to) Portland to really address that, we’ve been really hard to score on the past month and a half since then.”

Starting Florida center Colin Castleton has anchored Florida’s defense at the rim, leading the SEC in blocked shots with 3.1 per game. Castleton finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Florida’s win at LSU and is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks over his last three games.

The defensive mindset has allowed the Gators to overcome some cold shooting stretches. Florida is just 22 of 87 from 3-point range (25.3 percent) in its first four SEC games.

“We were missing some shots and that’s basketball, but the little things we were doing, rebounding, blocking out, winning the 50-50 balls, and that’s what wins you basketball games in the SEC,” Castleton said.

Florida is 5-3 at home this season and 4-1 all-time against Missouri at home. Missouri posted its first-ever win at Florida on March 3, 2021, edging the Gators 72-70.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Mizzou basketball lands pledge from touted junior college guard Curt Lewis

The Missouri men's basketball team has added to its future roster with an experienced prospect from a familiar place. Curt Lewis, a 6-foot-5 wing from John A. Logan College, announced his commitment to Mizzou's 2023 class on Monday. Lewis spent his first three years of college at Division I Eastern...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland

The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone discusses economy and growth on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Central Bank of Boone County is Columbia’s largest bank, with about $3-billion in assets. The bank has numerous branches throughout Columbia, two Boonville branches and branches in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Scavone credits the REDI staff for taking some REDI board meetings on the road to smaller communities. He also predicts that Ashland’s explosive growth will continue. Mr. Scavone predicts that in the future, Ashland and Columbia will be similar to what we’re seeing in southwest Missouri’s Nixa and Springfield:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
WESH

Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend

This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown

A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County

A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Suspect jailed in JCMO killing

17 — A victim is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after a Jefferson City shooting Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Broadway and Atchison after neighbors heard gun shots. The 27 – year old victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner

Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
COLUMBIA, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy