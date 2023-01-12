Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
CoinFLEX Users Irate Over Leaked GTX Pitch Deck From Three Arrows Founders
3AC and CoinFLEX founders are seeking backers for a new crypto claims exchange that aims to “dominate” the industry. CoinFLEX users are up in arms after a pitch deck revealed that the bankrupt exchange’s co-founders were seeking funding for a new venture with none other than Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.
decrypt.co
Crypto Bank Silvergate Reports $1B Net Loss in Q4 Amid Industry’s ‘Crisis of Confidence’
Crypto bank Silvergate’s latest financials indicate the firm has been hit hard by the ongoing crypto crisis. The firm’s Q4 report indicated a $1 billion net loss attributable to shareholders, citing a “transformational shift” in the crypto industry which led to a “crisis of confidence across the ecosystem.”
decrypt.co
‘Proof of Stake and Activity’ Cryptocurrency Fasttoken Opens Public Sale
Fastex Chain’s native cryptocurrency uses an innovative new consensus mechanism in which stakers are rewarded based on their activity on the network. As part of its switch from Ethereum to an innovative new blockchain with a unique consensus mechanism, Fasttoken (FTN) will go on sale to the public on January 18.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Over 20% on The Week as Crypto Market Reclaims $1T
The crypto industry kicked off the year with a bang as the market’s total value exceeded $1 trillion for the first time since last November. With Bitcoin and Ethereumboth soaring over 20% this past week, the cumulative value of all digital assets has once again reclaimed the key level of $1 trillion.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Hits 500,000 Validators Ahead of Scheduled Shanghai Upgrade
Ethereum validators will soon be able to withdraw their earnings from staking after the upcoming Shanghai network update. The number of Ethereum (ETH) validators has hit 500,000, per data from BeaconScan, ahead of March’s scheduled Shanghai upgrade. A validator secures a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain by validating transactions on the...
Microsoft to reportedly cut 11K jobs, following Amazon and Meta
Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs with some roles expected to be eliminated in human resources and engineering divisions, according to media reports on Tuesday. The expected layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon and Meta Platforms have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft’s move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. “From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen,” Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said. UK broadcaster Sky News reported, citing...
decrypt.co
Scaramucci Backs Former FTX US Exec’s New Crypto Venture: Report
Scaramucci had close links to FTX before the crypto exchange slid into bankruptcy. Now, he’s reportedly backing a former executive. Anthony Scaramucci has invested an undisclosed amount of his own funds into a new firm founded by former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. The unnamed software firm will reportedly offer...
decrypt.co
FTX Cleared to Sell LedgerX, Other Assets to Repay Creditors
Hoping to maximize recoverable value, the exchange also got approval to unload its subsidiaries and regional arms. A judge overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the crypto exchange permission to sell off some of its assets in order to repay creditors. The assets that will be sold include the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange LedgerX LLC, the equities-trading platform Embed Technologies, FTX Japan Holdings, and FTX Europe.
decrypt.co
Lazarus Group Moves 41,000 Ethereum Nabbed From Harmony Bridge Hack
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao claimed the Lazarus-laundered Ethereum transferred onto Huobi and Binance has now been frozen and seized. North Korea-linked cybercrime syndicate Lazarus Group has reportedly transferred $63.4 million in Ethereum from 2022’s mammoth Harmony bridge hack, depositing it on Binance, Huobi, and OKX. According...
decrypt.co
SHIB Team Says Layer-2 Network Shibarium to Launch ‘Soon’
The Shiba Inu team announced on Sunday that the ecosystem’s speedy layer-2 upgrade Shibarium is just around the corner. The team behind Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has announced the upcoming beta release of Shibarium, a layer-2 network that will operate on top of Ethereum. According to...
