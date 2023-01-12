Read full article on original website
In a split Congress, is a climate farm bill really best?
Will Democrats dig their heels in on making the 2023 Farm Bill a climate bill or pivot to more pragmatic tactics?
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit
Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lindsey Graham to join Trump for South Carolina campaign team launch
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will join former President Trump later this month for the launch of his 2024 South Carolina campaign team, the first major event of the calendar year for the former president’s reelection campaign. More News from WRBL Trump announced in a release on Tuesday that he will travel to Columbia, S.C., to reveal the […]
Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools
Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms
