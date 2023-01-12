ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

fox47.com

One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades

MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Beloit City Council announces choice for new city manager

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s search for a new city manager came to an end Monday. Jerry Gabrielatos was selected for the position, the City Council announced. He will begin work no later than March 1. “The Beloit City Council truly appreciates the input and support from the community...
BELOIT, WI
fox47.com

Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Heads up! Jugglers show off skills during annual festival

MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve ever wanted to pick up juggling, this weekend was the perfect opportunity. The last three days were dedicated to jugglers during Madfest, the 47th annual festival dedicated to tossing things. The festival is put on by the Madison Area Jugglers, a local club based in the city.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
BROOKLYN, WI
fox47.com

Ideas before 'I do': wedding expo aims to inspire local couples

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton

MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
MADISON, WI

