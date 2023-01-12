Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
fox47.com
One City Schools says it will receive no additional per-pupil funding for 9th, 10th grades
MADISON, Wis. — One City Schools will not receive any further per-pupil funding for ninth and tenth-grade students for the 2022-23 school year, according to administrators. The school announced earlier this month that ninth and tenth grade classes would be ended due to staffing concerns. Administrators said 51 students affected by the closure will transfer to schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.
fox47.com
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds gathered in Madison today to remember and celebrate the life of the late Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen. Steffen was killed two weeks ago when she was struck by a car while walking her dogs along South Syene Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 3.
fox47.com
Beloit City Council announces choice for new city manager
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit’s search for a new city manager came to an end Monday. Jerry Gabrielatos was selected for the position, the City Council announced. He will begin work no later than March 1. “The Beloit City Council truly appreciates the input and support from the community...
fox47.com
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
fox47.com
Heads up! Jugglers show off skills during annual festival
MADISON, Wis. — If you’ve ever wanted to pick up juggling, this weekend was the perfect opportunity. The last three days were dedicated to jugglers during Madfest, the 47th annual festival dedicated to tossing things. The festival is put on by the Madison Area Jugglers, a local club based in the city.
fox47.com
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
fox47.com
Ideas before 'I do': wedding expo aims to inspire local couples
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
fox47.com
Man steals vehicle with woman sleeping inside, leads law enforcement on chase
POYNETTE, Wis. — A 51-year-old New York man was arrested after stealing a vehicle with a woman sleeping inside and leading law enforcement officers on a chase in Columbia County early Saturday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a Facebook post, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office...
fox47.com
Forward Madison sign former Badgers defender Sam Brotherton
MADISON, Wis. — A former Badger men’s soccer player returned to Madison on Monday. Sam Brotherton, who played for Wisconsin in 2015 and 2016, signed with Forward Madison FC, the club announced. Brotherton spent the last two season with his hometown club, Auckland City FC. “I am excited...
fox47.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment. Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Shafer was last seen wearing blue...
fox47.com
Badgers drop out of AP Top 25 amid three-game skid
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were punished Monday for their three-game losing streak as they dropped out of the AP Top 25. Wisconsin reached as high as No. 14 in the AP poll earlier this month, put have fallen in the last two polls following tough losses to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana.
fox47.com
One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
