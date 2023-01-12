Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
High diesel prices put strain on truck drivers
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — As diesel prices in Wisconsin continue to hang around $4 on average and $4.60 nationally, it’s putting a strain on truck drivers. According to the American Automobile Association, diesel prices are over a dollar higher than normal gas prices. It’s something truck driver Roy...
fox47.com
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Alliant Energy says a blown fuse at its substation in Brooklyn knocked power out for thousands of people Sunday morning. Alliant Energy is reporting a total of four outages in the Oregon and Brooklyn areas, affecting an estimated 2,374 customers. According to Dane County dispatch officials,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Woman died inside burning SUV that started ‘going crazy’; doors wouldn’t unlock
Returning home along a snow-lined road last month, 73-year-old Mary Frahm had just dropped off her son for work when her car started acting bizarrely — the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was “going crazy” and the vehicle was losing power.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Columbia County early Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle with a sleeping woman inside. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from an adult female reporting that she was being driven around by an unknown male and did not know where they were going.
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
fox47.com
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
fortatkinsononline.com
Driver found dead in crash after evading Jefferson County deputy
A man is dead after fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle. According to information released Friday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a parked vehicle to perform a check near the intersection of county roads Q and B in the town of Aztalan. Contact was...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
fox47.com
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to possible threat of violence
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence, according to district officials. In an press release Monday morning, Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday...
stoughtonnews.com
County offering storm drain mural, native plant grants
The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are now accepting grant applications for programs that aim to engage local groups in projects that protect area waters. According to a Jan. 10 county news release, the Free Native Plants for Schools and Communities...
fox47.com
One person dies in crash after fleeing from police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — One person is dead following a crash near Fort Atkinson late Friday night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in the Town of Aztalan shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
fox47.com
Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment. Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Shafer was last seen wearing blue...
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
radioplusinfo.com
1-12-23 missing elderly man found safe in fdl
A missing elderly man has been found safe in Fond du Lac County. The 82 year old man was reported missing shortly after noon Wednesday after walking away from his town of Calumet home. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 team and two unmanned aerial drones assisted in the search. Shortly before 2:30pm the Sheriff’s Office learned the man had been given a ride to a Fond du Lac residence and was safe. The Sheriffs Office crisis social worker responded to the residence and the man was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
