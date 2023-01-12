Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.

4 DAYS AGO