California State

Related
EF Bomb Coach

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.
verywellmind.com

Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?

There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
CBS Boston

Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
womansday.com

A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them

Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
Interesting Engineering

Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed

Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.
MedicalXpress

Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery

The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
sixtyandme.com

Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic

Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
MedicalXpress

Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs

Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
boldsky.com

People Who Travel Are Healthier; Mentally And Physically

Taking a trip around the world is not just exciting and fun, but research has demonstrated that it is also highly beneficial for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Taking a few minutes in the sun raises our vitamin D levels and improves our mood. It is also known that vitamin D can be beneficial to our hearts. Travel can have many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and relieved stress and anxiety. In addition to the health benefits, travel is also a good way to enhance creativity, happiness and satisfaction [1].
verywellmind.com

What Is Compounded Grief?

Compounded grief, also known as cumulative grief, occurs when multiple losses pile up over one another. An example of compounded grief is experiencing the loss of a friend or a loved one, followed by the loss of a pet, and then a few months later, the loss of a job as well, Dr. Marcum explains.
neurologylive.com

CDC and FDA Announce Stroke Safety Concern Related to Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine

Despite previous data suggesting no link, the CDC and FDA will continue to review all evidence for possible increased risk of ischemic stroke. Recently, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement claiming that the agencies were assessing data regarding Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine bivalent increases the risk of ischemic stroke in elders.

