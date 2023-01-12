ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Power outage leads to early dismissal of Richland High School students

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Richland School District announced Tuesday that all high school students would be dismissing early from school due to a power outage at the high school building. School officials say the students were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Authorities say the elementary school was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

911: Fire destroys barn on Potter Township farm

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Parents, students react to shooting threat at GJSD

A school shooting threat was reported on Monday at the Greater Johnstown School District. The Greater Johnstown School District’s administration received a threatening message about a school shooting that’s supposed to occur Tuesday afternoon. “We received a threat that was a direct message to our administration, indicating that...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Boswell man killed in weekend rollover crash in Quemahoning Township

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend following a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40-year-old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling southbound Saturday morning, along Route 4019 (Plank Road), when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to negotiate a right-hand turn.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

'We're still fighting': Johnstown organizations hold concert for Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s national Martin Luther King Day and organizations in Johnstown celebrated the occasion. MLK Day is not only a celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday but also the year of the 60th anniversary of his march on Washington during which he delivered his iconic 'I have a Dream' speech that shook millions during a time of uncertainty and the fight for civil rights.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Punxsy man jailed after holding woman hostage during Altoona home invasion, police say

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Punxsutawney man is in jail after he reportedly held a woman hostage during a home invasion over the weekend. According to the affidavit, police responded to the residence Sunday night, located along South 10th Street, for a report of a burglary after the caller claimed that she was being held inside the home against her will.
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy