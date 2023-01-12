Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Altoona native receives award for work with HHS during the pandemic
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona native recently received the Covid-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for his work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as Covid ravaged the country. 6 News sat down with Kirk Mitchell to hear about his experiences and what he learned from...
WJAC TV
PSU athletes help pack food boxes at Centre Co. YMCA for MLK Day
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A group of Penn State athletes were among the many observing Martin Luther King Day with a day dedicated to community service. Some of the athletes helped load dozens of food boxes and bags for the Centre County YMCA anti-hunger program. The food will...
WJAC TV
Power outage leads to early dismissal of Richland High School students
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Richland School District announced Tuesday that all high school students would be dismissing early from school due to a power outage at the high school building. School officials say the students were dismissed at 10:45 a.m. Authorities say the elementary school was...
WJAC TV
911: Fire destroys barn on Potter Township farm
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is...
WJAC TV
Shoppers finding alternative ways to get eggs after price nearly triples in past year
Johnstown, PA — The price of eggs has nearly tripled over the last year which is causing some shoppers to abandon the grocery store as they look for alternate avenues to get eggs. Channel 6 went to Ken’s BiLo in Northern Cambria County Monday where the manager says many...
WJAC TV
Police: NY man accused of spitting on officers, hospital staff in Blair County
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a New York man is behind bars after he was accused of spitting on police and the staff of multiple area hospitals during a drunken outburst over the weekend. Police say officers were initially dispatched to...
WJAC TV
Parents, students react to shooting threat at GJSD
A school shooting threat was reported on Monday at the Greater Johnstown School District. The Greater Johnstown School District’s administration received a threatening message about a school shooting that’s supposed to occur Tuesday afternoon. “We received a threat that was a direct message to our administration, indicating that...
WJAC TV
Convicted Centre Co. child rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison,...
WJAC TV
PSP: Boswell man killed in weekend rollover crash in Quemahoning Township
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend following a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40-year-old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling southbound Saturday morning, along Route 4019 (Plank Road), when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to negotiate a right-hand turn.
WJAC TV
'We're still fighting': Johnstown organizations hold concert for Martin Luther King Jr.
It’s national Martin Luther King Day and organizations in Johnstown celebrated the occasion. MLK Day is not only a celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday but also the year of the 60th anniversary of his march on Washington during which he delivered his iconic 'I have a Dream' speech that shook millions during a time of uncertainty and the fight for civil rights.
WJAC TV
Punxsy man jailed after holding woman hostage during Altoona home invasion, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Punxsutawney man is in jail after he reportedly held a woman hostage during a home invasion over the weekend. According to the affidavit, police responded to the residence Sunday night, located along South 10th Street, for a report of a burglary after the caller claimed that she was being held inside the home against her will.
