Well-known retail chain closing another store in Indiana
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.
Helios has big plans for Mishawaka-based Daman
Helios announced a restructuring, which includes an expansion of its recent acquisition Mishawaka-based Daman. The post Helios has big plans for Mishawaka-based Daman appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
WNDU
JCPenney at Concord Mall closing in spring
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - JCPenney shared that it will close its location in Concord Mall this year. In 1976, JCPenney opened at Concord Mall, back when the mall was a bustling shopping center and hang-out spot. “When I was a kid, we used to come here all the time, when...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Plan forming for Career and Tech Education hub in St. Joseph County
Work is being done, behind the scenes, that could potentially lead to a Career and Technical Education Center in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County (WSBT) — Jeff Rea, President of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce confirms representatives from some school districts in St. Joseph County have been meeting regularly with a nonprofit firm to draft a plan.
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
wtvbam.com
Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
WANE-TV
Kendallville PD: Suspects posed as delivery drivers ‘for YouTube videos’
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Police investigated a string of reports over the weekend of people posing as delivery drivers and allegedly asking homeowners for personal information, including one incident in Fort Wayne that led to a fight. A Facebook post Saturday said Kendallville Police were receiving calls about people...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
News Now Warsaw
Fire in Fremont leaves four dead
FREMONT -– A mother and her three children were found dead in a Fremont home early Saturday morning. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found three children and an adult woman on...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
WANE-TV
ISP: Vehicle flips on I-69; extension ladder to blame
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have determined a ladder was the cause of a rollover crash on I-69 that shut down the northbound lanes Monday morning. Brian Walker with ISP sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn. Traffic was being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
