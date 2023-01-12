ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

JCPenney at Concord Mall closing in spring

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - JCPenney shared that it will close its location in Concord Mall this year. In 1976, JCPenney opened at Concord Mall, back when the mall was a bustling shopping center and hang-out spot. “When I was a kid, we used to come here all the time, when...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Plan forming for Career and Tech Education hub in St. Joseph County

Work is being done, behind the scenes, that could potentially lead to a Career and Technical Education Center in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County (WSBT) — Jeff Rea, President of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce confirms representatives from some school districts in St. Joseph County have been meeting regularly with a nonprofit firm to draft a plan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
FREMONT, IN
FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

Fire in Fremont leaves four dead

FREMONT -– A mother and her three children were found dead in a Fremont home early Saturday morning. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found three children and an adult woman on...
FREMONT, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Vehicle flips on I-69; extension ladder to blame

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have determined a ladder was the cause of a rollover crash on I-69 that shut down the northbound lanes Monday morning. Brian Walker with ISP sent out a Tweet around 9:45 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the highway around the 326 mile-marker near Auburn. Traffic was being directed toward the exit near the 326 mile-marker south of Auburn, according to the Tweet.
AUBURN, IN

