Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Roll 'Bama Roll

2023 Alabama Softball Preview: Last Dance With Mary Jane

RBR is back for another spring of Alabama softball coverage. For over a decade, we have provided extensive coverage and do so in a candid call-em-as-we-see-em manner. Sometimes, it can be critical. That is who we are and we won’t change for the rage mob. If you want unicorns and lollipops, there are plenty of others out there who will gladly blow sunshine up your nether regions. Now that that is out of the way, let’s start the preview!
Tide 100.9 FM

Did Alabama Move Up in the Latest AP Poll?

In the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball team stays put at No. 4. The Crimson Tide earned 1,347 points after their dominating 40-point victory over the 12-5 LSU Tigers. According to this week's AP Poll, Alabama is 35 points behind Purdue, (16-1) which is currently the number three team in the nation, and 110 points ahead of UCLA, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup

Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
95.3 The Bear

Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Forward Out for Season

Alabama forward Darius Miles is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. The University of Alabama made the public announcement shortly before the Alabama men's basketball team tipped off its game against LSU on Saturday afternoon. "Alabama men's basketball announced that junior Darius Miles will be...
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

