Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
2023 Alabama Softball Preview: Last Dance With Mary Jane
RBR is back for another spring of Alabama softball coverage. For over a decade, we have provided extensive coverage and do so in a candid call-em-as-we-see-em manner. Sometimes, it can be critical. That is who we are and we won’t change for the rage mob. If you want unicorns and lollipops, there are plenty of others out there who will gladly blow sunshine up your nether regions. Now that that is out of the way, let’s start the preview!
Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
Despite dominant performances at Arkansas and against LSU, the Crimson Tide remained fourth in the latest polls.
Did Alabama Move Up in the Latest AP Poll?
In the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball team stays put at No. 4. The Crimson Tide earned 1,347 points after their dominating 40-point victory over the 12-5 LSU Tigers. According to this week's AP Poll, Alabama is 35 points behind Purdue, (16-1) which is currently the number three team in the nation, and 110 points ahead of UCLA, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord
Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup
Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
Paul Finebaum addresses the defensive coordinator candidate that would satisfy Crimson Tide fans
Paul Finebaum has a pulse on the Alabama fan base as much as any person working in the media. So when a major news story like a coordinator change comes into the picture, the ESPN commentator offers some perspective. Finebaum joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX in...
Former Tide, NFL Football Star Christian Miller Hosts Grand Opening of The Good Feet in Tuscaloosa
The Good Feet Tuscaloosa is now open to the public after celebrating its grand opening with former Alabama and NFL football star Christian Miller Saturday. According to a release, the Goof Feet Store is a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports. The Tuscaloosa location is the...
Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
Alabama Forward Out for Season
Alabama forward Darius Miles is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. The University of Alabama made the public announcement shortly before the Alabama men's basketball team tipped off its game against LSU on Saturday afternoon. "Alabama men's basketball announced that junior Darius Miles will be...
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Bama Basketball Player, 1 Other With Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have charged a University of Alabama basketball player and one other man with murder after a Sunday morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip left one woman dead. The homicide -- the fifth in Tuscaloosa County so far this year, took place around 1:45 on a road off...
Alabama Student-Athletes Collect Supplies for Victims of Last Week’s Storms
The University of Alabama athletic community came together Monday afternoon to collect items for victims of tornadoes that impacted several parts of Central and West Alabama last week. Members of the Alabama Football team along with representatives from other teams including the Alabama Rowing team were present at the drive,...
WATCH: Nate Oats discusses capital murder arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday afternoon, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats began a press conference by offering his condolences to the friends and family of a shooting victim that one of his players is accused of being part of. “I just want to start today by...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Tide’s Darius Miles Provided the Gun for Strip Murder, Didn’t Fire Deadly Shot
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles provided the handgun used to fatally shoot a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning but did not fire the bullet that killed her, according to court documents filed Tuesday. In new depositions, investigators said the other man arrested and charged with capital murder, Michael...
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
