Christian Bentancur, nation's No. 4 tight end, committing Friday; Will it be Clemson, Ohio State or Oregon?

One of the nation's top tight ends in the class of 2024 is set to come off the board Friday.

Marian Central Catholic (Illinois) star Christian Bentancur , the nation's No. 4 tight end and No. 102 overall prospect, is down to Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon and will announce his decision live with 247Sports at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

As a junior, Bentancur hauled in 57 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense with 45 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles on defense.



So who will it be for the talented 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass-catcher?

Bentancur briefly broke down each of his three finalists this week.

Clemson : "Clemson has showed so much love and has such a family atmosphere."

Ohio State : "Ohio State is an elite team that can win championships every year."

Oregon : "Oregon has always caught my interest because of their use of tight ends in their offense and opportunities."

Where is Bentancur headed?

Prediction: Clemson Tigers

Bentancur has visited all three of his finalists, but Clemson will enter decision day as the presumed favorite.

The big-time pass-catcher has connected to the staff and the campus and feels Clemson will utilize him nicely in its offense.

One potential hiccup: Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, which could alter things a bit in the final hours.

Still, the Tigers are widely considered the team to beat.

247Sports has 100 percent of its predictions in favor of Clemson, while On3 lists Clemson's chances at 83.4 percent with Ohio State in second at 2.5 percent.

Junior season highlights