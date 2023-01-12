ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Christian Bentancur, nation's No. 4 tight end, committing Friday; Will it be Clemson, Ohio State or Oregon?

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAK2J_0kCqCboi00

One of the nation's top tight ends in the class of 2024 is set to come off the board Friday.

Marian Central Catholic (Illinois) star Christian Bentancur , the nation's No. 4 tight end and No. 102 overall prospect, is down to Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon and will announce his decision live with 247Sports at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

As a junior, Bentancur hauled in 57 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense with 45 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles on defense.

So who will it be for the talented 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass-catcher?

Bentancur briefly broke down each of his three finalists this week.

Clemson : "Clemson has showed so much love and has such a family atmosphere."

Ohio State : "Ohio State is an elite team that can win championships every year."

Oregon : "Oregon has always caught my interest because of their use of tight ends in their offense and opportunities."

Where is Bentancur headed?

Prediction: Clemson Tigers

Bentancur has visited all three of his finalists, but Clemson will enter decision day as the presumed favorite.

The big-time pass-catcher has connected to the staff and the campus and feels Clemson will utilize him nicely in its offense.

One potential hiccup: Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday, which could alter things a bit in the final hours.

Still, the Tigers are widely considered the team to beat.

247Sports has 100 percent of its predictions in favor of Clemson, while On3 lists Clemson's chances at 83.4 percent with Ohio State in second at 2.5 percent.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month

With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff

The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster

Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
NJ.com

Greg Schiano earns football pledge from 4-star athlete during Ohio State hoops classic

Rutgers is having a good day. In addition to the men’s basketball team getting sweet revenge against Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in front of a packed house, and Steve Pikiell adding a commitment from five-star, top-10 prospect Ace Bailey after the game, Greg Schiano joined the spoils when four-star athlete Gabriel Winowich, from Detroit Country Day in Franklin, Mich., committed to Schiano during the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
sciotopost.com

Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future

OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team

Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Atlanta Magazine

Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia

Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ELBERTON, GA
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner quadruples jackpot in big win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A month has passed since a woman cashed in a $200,000 Powerball win from Upstate gas station. “I’m still pinching myself,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Officials say that the woman was buying another Powerball ticket at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy