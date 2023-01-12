Read full article on original website
Governor-elect Sanders nominates Florida official to lead Arkansas education agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department...
Congress passes bill combating child hunger in Arkansas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 omnibus spending bill, Consolidated Appropriations Act, was approved by both the Senate and Congress last week. Provisions included in the bill will help Arkansas children thanks to six Arkansas Feeding America Food Banks and Arkansas Senator, John Boozman. Senator Boozman tells 5NEWS that...
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools
Republican Greg Abbott is starting a record-tying third term as Texas governor promising safer classrooms
Wisconsin Senate passes cash bail amendment; heads to Assembly
The Wisconsin Senate voted 23-9 in support of an amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail for someone.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve
'Devastating': Fire at Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic investigated as arson
The fire comes amid rising reports of violence against abortion clinics and just days after Illinois enacted sweeping abortion protections.
Lawyers for Capitol rioter Richard Barnett ask for continuance ahead of trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been asked to be delayed again by his lawyers after the newest trial date was set for January 9. On Monday, Jan. 2, his...
