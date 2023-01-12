Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.

