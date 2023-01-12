Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Hang in there, Florida, 80s are just days away
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a beautiful day across Central Florida, with temperatures in the mid-70s -- after starting off in the 30s and 40s. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind last week’s front. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight lows early Wednesday will...
click orlando
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
click orlando
How rare are January hurricanes?
Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
click orlando
30s to start the day, but warmup on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight...
globalconstructionreview.com
Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida
Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
click orlando
Big warmup coming after cold start to the week
ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle to climb, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. [TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1,...
Frigid Saturday night ahead, with many areas expecting frost
ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 p.m. update:. Some spots in Marion County have already dropped into the 30s. As Saturday night goes on, it will get even colder. Many neighborhoods outside of Orlando and inland from the beaches will freeze by morning and frost is likely. Residents have one more...
click orlando
Universal Orlando unveils Mardi Gras foods, concert lineup and new Tribute Store location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Mardi Gras festivities are making their way back to Universal Orlando Resort. Beginning Feb. 4, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will kickoff at Universal Studios Florida. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C has everything... except moving walkways
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many Terminal C passengers agree that the state-of-the-art $2.8 billion complex is stunning, but they hate the long walk from end to end. Jetblue travelers describe the walk to the furthest gate as 15 minutes or longer, as much as half a mile. [TRENDING: Pics of...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
click orlando
FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch
ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit. Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Comments / 2