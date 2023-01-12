ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

click orlando

Hang in there, Florida, 80s are just days away

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a beautiful day across Central Florida, with temperatures in the mid-70s -- after starting off in the 30s and 40s. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast behind last week’s front. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight lows early Wednesday will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How rare are January hurricanes?

Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

30s to start the day, but warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be very cold to start on Monday, but we are pinpointing a beautiful week across Central Florida. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, so there will be lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Overnight...
ORLANDO, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Big warmup coming after cold start to the week

ORLANDO, Fla – After a cold and frosty start Sunday, sunshine will once again dominate our skies. While it will be a little warmer than Saturday, highs will still struggle to climb, only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. [TRENDING: Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a spectacular sunset launch, SpaceX sent its Falcon Heavy on a mission for the U.S. military, carrying a pair of communications satellites into orbit. Images shared on social media from Central Florida and as far away as North Carolina showed the beauty of the rocket after it blasted off from Launch Complex 39A on the Space Coast.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE

