click orlando
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said. It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according...
click orlando
Oviedo man dies in crash with fence, bridge support on SR-46 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Sunday night after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a fence and bridge support on State Road 46 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on S.R. 46 near...
click orlando
Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets
OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?. Leaders in Marion County will soon discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida. The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.
