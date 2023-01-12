Read full article on original website
Health tips to cope with the winter blues
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The middle of winter can sometimes be a downer due to cold weather and less sunlight, but there may be some ways to help deal with the winter blues. During the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer various degrees of seasonal affective disorder. Although the...
Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
What's the secret to sticking with a New Year's Resolution?
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - This is the week that many people choose to give up on their New Year's resolutions. It's estimated 43 percent of all people expect to stop following along with a New Year's resolution by the end of January. Apparently, one in four stop the first week,...
Inflation has been slowing down, but not for egg prices
CINCINNATI (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Even though the rate of inflation is cooling, the cost of eggs has been rising dramatically. In Jan. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs was $1.93, but as of Dec. 2022, it had risen to $4.25. The prices even have grocery stores struggling. "We're...
Locals work to bring attention to human trafficking issue during January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The goal is to spark conversation and raise awareness as to what human trafficking can look like in society. “By having a month to really have these conversations between people you know, people you don't know we turn this from...
Mixed week at the pump: Gas prices go down locally, national average increases
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati dropped 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Yet the national average increased slightly. Prices in Cincinnati on Monday were 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series was announced Tuesday. Among the shows coming to the Aronoff Center, next season are "MJ: The Musical", "Beetlejuice", and "Six". MJ: The Musical September 5 – 17, 2023. Girl from the North Country October 17 – 29, 2023. Disney’s...
Hundreds turn out for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel's funeral
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica was filled for the service to honor and celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Monday morning. Many of the chefs who trained under him returned to pay their respects. De Cavel died in his sleep on December 23 after...
Educator of the Week builds relationships with students over the years
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Our Educator of the Week is an intervention specialist at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown. Laura Collins leads a classroom of kindergarten through second graders. It’s a social-communication classroom where students learn everything from academics to social skills through hands-on lessons and play-based activities catered to each student.
Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
Report: Americans spending over $300 more per month since last year, due to inflation
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The typical American is spending an extra $371 per month compared to last year due to inflation, according to Moody's Analytics. This report indicates that the cost-of-living appears to be easing. At the inflation peak in June 2022, Moody's Analytics says the average family spent an extra $502, compared to the year before.
Chef Aaron shares food ideas to make with your kids on school holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kids are off school for the Martin Luther King, Jr. observance. And many parents are home too - so why not cook with your kids? Chef Aron from Kroger and his two young ones show how it's done.
Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
A few thousand join Cincinnati's 48th MLK Commemorative March
CINCINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2023 marks the 48th year for Cincinnati’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March. It’s organized by the MLK Coalition. It is a day to honor the life and work of a civil rights icon. “He’s a role model,” Ro'mauni Sims said. 16-year-old Ava...
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
City Gospel Mission starts 2023 with a new president
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - City Gospel Mission helps 10,000 people a year and it is now under new leadership. Dr. Jonathan Brown, who just started last week, talks about the future of the organization.
Dearborn County man sentenced for molesting 5 children
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A Dearborn County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for molesting five children. Ronald Bills pleaded guilty to five counts of child molestation in September. In exchange for his plea, 17 rape, sexual battery and other charges were dropped. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn...
A day of honoring the life and legacy of MLK began with a breakfast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A day of events to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy began Monday morning with a breakfast event at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. The event included music, dance, prayer and reflection. Local 12's own Kyle Inskeep served as emcee of the event. Awared-winning...
