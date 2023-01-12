ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Health tips to cope with the winter blues

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The middle of winter can sometimes be a downer due to cold weather and less sunlight, but there may be some ways to help deal with the winter blues. During the winter months, millions of Americans can suffer various degrees of seasonal affective disorder. Although the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What's the secret to sticking with a New Year's Resolution?

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - This is the week that many people choose to give up on their New Year's resolutions. It's estimated 43 percent of all people expect to stop following along with a New Year's resolution by the end of January. Apparently, one in four stop the first week,...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Inflation has been slowing down, but not for egg prices

CINCINNATI (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Even though the rate of inflation is cooling, the cost of eggs has been rising dramatically. In Jan. 2022, the average price for a dozen eggs was $1.93, but as of Dec. 2022, it had risen to $4.25. The prices even have grocery stores struggling. "We're...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series announced

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 2023-2024 Broadway in Cincinnati series was announced Tuesday. Among the shows coming to the Aronoff Center, next season are "MJ: The Musical", "Beetlejuice", and "Six". MJ: The Musical September 5 – 17, 2023. Girl from the North Country October 17 – 29, 2023. Disney’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hundreds turn out for chef Jean-Robert de Cavel's funeral

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica was filled for the service to honor and celebrate the life of chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Monday morning. Many of the chefs who trained under him returned to pay their respects. De Cavel died in his sleep on December 23 after...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week builds relationships with students over the years

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Our Educator of the Week is an intervention specialist at Mayfield Elementary in Middletown. Laura Collins leads a classroom of kindergarten through second graders. It’s a social-communication classroom where students learn everything from academics to social skills through hands-on lessons and play-based activities catered to each student.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Krohn Conservatory closing on Tuesday for movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a movie shoot. "There will be no road closures, but Krohn's parking lot will not be accessible," wrote Cincinnati Parks in their Facebook announcement. There is currently no word on which...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire destroys Northern Kentucky business

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A local business is a total loss after a fire over the weekend. Crews found flames roaring through FCI Interior Woodworks in Gallatin County when they arrived. There are no hydrants nearby, so five tankers had to be used to shuttle in more than 100,000...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Woman pleads guilty to setting Middletown home on fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has admitted to starting a fire that heavily damaged a home. Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to three counts of arson. She started a fire on Manchester Avenue in Middletown Aug. 21. Fortunately, no one was injured. A judge will sentence Stevens in February. She...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

A few thousand join Cincinnati's 48th MLK Commemorative March

CINCINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2023 marks the 48th year for Cincinnati’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March. It’s organized by the MLK Coalition. It is a day to honor the life and work of a civil rights icon. “He’s a role model,” Ro'mauni Sims said. 16-year-old Ava...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dearborn County man sentenced for molesting 5 children

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A Dearborn County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for molesting five children. Ronald Bills pleaded guilty to five counts of child molestation in September. In exchange for his plea, 17 rape, sexual battery and other charges were dropped. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

A day of honoring the life and legacy of MLK began with a breakfast

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A day of events to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy began Monday morning with a breakfast event at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. The event included music, dance, prayer and reflection. Local 12's own Kyle Inskeep served as emcee of the event. Awared-winning...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy