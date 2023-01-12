Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDTV
Donna Louise Yochym
Donna Louise Yochym, 69, of Weston passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Roy D. Randolph, Sr. and Selma “Dottie” Workman Randolph. She is survived by her best friend of 59...
WDTV
Johna Jo Riley Bish
Johna Jo Riley Bish, 79, of Clarksburg, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on January 15, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care of Harmony of White Oaks. Johna was born in Weston, on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Riley and Theda M. Spurgeon. On August 3, 1987, Johna married James F. Bish and together they shared nearly thirteen wonderful years before his passing on April 12, 2000. Forever cherishing their memories of Johna are her two daughters: Stephanie Manson and husband, Dean, of Bridgeport, and Andrea Lough and husband, Roger, of Mount Clare, WV; five grandchildren: Cortney Harris and husband, David, Christian Hitt, Justin Manson and wife, Samantha, Zachary Lough, and Sydney Rhoades and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren: Dane, Emersyn, Jacob, Jade, Jackson, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy Harpold and husband, Michael, of Bluffton, SC; one nephew, Steven Keister and wife, LaVonne, of Bluffton, SC; one great-nephew, Beckett; and her loving companion, James P. Bandy, of Weston. Johna was a 1960 St. Patrick High School graduate. She retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Phone Company in 1991 after thirty years of service in management. Johna was Catholic by faith and previously attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and going to the movies. Johna loved traveling domestically and abroad, especially to her beloved Ireland. Her most cherished role in life was that of Nana and Great-Nana. In thirty-five years of her title as Nana, she never missed a birthday party. Nana will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fink Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Johna Jo Riley Bish. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Marvin Wayne Cogar
Marvin Wayne Cogar, 64 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home. He was born March 29, 1958 in Buckhannon to the late Ballard Jack and Patricia Ann Cogar. Marvin attended the Jumbo Community Church and was Christian by faith. He was a former coal...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
WDTV
Lewis County High School wrestling team working hard off the mat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County High School wrestling team is making waves, not just because of their athletic skill, but because of the care they show for their community. LCHS wrestling team is more than just a sports team -- even the backs of their shirts say it’s...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Clarksburg Mission holds MLK Day service
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission held a Martin Luther King Day service on Monday. Toney Dixon of the VA talked and shared a PowerPoint about what Martin Luther King Day is and why it’s celebrated. About 50 members of the Clarksburg Mission and veterans were in attendance.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Extraordinary Mon Health nurse honored with DAISY Award
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An extraordinary Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital nurse has been honored as a first recipient of The DAISY Award. Anne Wallace, RN, works in the Emergency Department and has worked for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital since it opened in December 2021. Anne was nominated...
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
WDTV
Cat dies in Marion County house fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
WDTV
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials. According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the tree...
WDTV
Nonprofit: $5,000 reward for information regarding bald eagle shot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A nonprofit organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a bald eagle that was shot in Randolph County. Help Asheville Bears is offering the reward “to bring justice for this beautiful eagle.” HAB was initially started to find people responsible or any information on illegal bear trapping but has expanded its reach to include other types of wildlife.
WDTV
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
WDTV
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened northbound on I-79 at mile marker 121 around 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the car rolled over...
WDTV
Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the...
WDTV
Man charged with leading police on a pursuit
REEDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Preston County after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit. Officers saw 69-year-old Kevin Mayor driving in the parking lot of a Reedsville business that he was not allowed to be at on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint. When...
WDTV
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon in Harrison County. The reported shooting happened at a home on 1st Street in Gypsy around 3:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities on the scene said one person was injured in the shooting.
WDTV
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in...
