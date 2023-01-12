Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.

