Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
Houston Chronicle
Houston sandwich scene heats up with new spots joining old faves
Cajun, soul food, seafood—Houston is known for its delicious range of cuisines. When it comes to sandwiches, though, the city has been lagging behind other dining destinations. This is changing thanks to several sando connoisseurs who will soon be sharing their talents with Houston diners. Acclaimed Vietnamese chef Christine...
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.
fox26houston.com
Houston real estate experts say now is a great time for first-time home buyers to find their dream home
HOUSTON - No doubt mortgage rates have increased substantially, but some experts believe that can be huge advantage for first-time home buyers. "When you're paying rent somewhere, you're paying a 100% interest rate, so what's a six percent interest rate," said Tricia Turner CEO of Tricia Turner Properties Group. "When you're paying rent, you're paying someone else's mortgage. How do you build wealth like that?"
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy
The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood
Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
realtynewsreport.com
Dinerstein Launches BTR Rental Home Program
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The Dinerstein Companies, a Houston-based multifamily developer has broken ground on a single-family build-to-rent community in suburban Houston, spearheading the firm launch into the single-family sector. Building single-family homes with fenced backyards, the rental homes are one of the hottest residential sectors...
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
