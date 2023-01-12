Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
Correctional officer barricades self in Wasco State Prison
A situation occurred where a correctional officer barricaded himself at the Wasco State Prison just after 9 p.m. on Fri, Jan 13.
KMPH.com
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen Shooting
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”. Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for gang-related deadly shooting
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
Bakersfield Now
Man killed in shooting in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is dead after getting shot on Wible Road Friday night in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on January 13, 2023, at around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Wible Road for a report of a shooting. When...
Two arrested for driving under the influence
Of those, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for either driving without a license or a suspended one.
KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
KMPH.com
UPDATE: CHP escorting traffic on the Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:40 A.M.): Caltrans District 6 said CHP is once again escorting traffic due to snow fall. They said to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle, drive slowly and safely. ----------- UPDATE (8:25 A.M.):. According to Caltrans, CHP is no longer escorting traffic. ------------
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
KMPH.com
Rusty: Dog on the road to recovery after found in rough shape in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A local animal enthusiast, caregiver, and activist says one pup is on the road to some much-needed recovery. According to Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, a dog named Rusty was spotted roaming on his own about a year ago in Visalia. Rusty was in bad...
