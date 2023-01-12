Read full article on original website
WDTV
Johna Jo Riley Bish
Johna Jo Riley Bish, 79, of Clarksburg, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on January 15, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care of Harmony of White Oaks. Johna was born in Weston, on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Riley and Theda M. Spurgeon. On August 3, 1987, Johna married James F. Bish and together they shared nearly thirteen wonderful years before his passing on April 12, 2000. Forever cherishing their memories of Johna are her two daughters: Stephanie Manson and husband, Dean, of Bridgeport, and Andrea Lough and husband, Roger, of Mount Clare, WV; five grandchildren: Cortney Harris and husband, David, Christian Hitt, Justin Manson and wife, Samantha, Zachary Lough, and Sydney Rhoades and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren: Dane, Emersyn, Jacob, Jade, Jackson, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy Harpold and husband, Michael, of Bluffton, SC; one nephew, Steven Keister and wife, LaVonne, of Bluffton, SC; one great-nephew, Beckett; and her loving companion, James P. Bandy, of Weston. Johna was a 1960 St. Patrick High School graduate. She retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Phone Company in 1991 after thirty years of service in management. Johna was Catholic by faith and previously attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and going to the movies. Johna loved traveling domestically and abroad, especially to her beloved Ireland. Her most cherished role in life was that of Nana and Great-Nana. In thirty-five years of her title as Nana, she never missed a birthday party. Nana will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fink Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Johna Jo Riley Bish. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Richard Eugene Jeffers
Richard Eugene Jeffers, 53, of Walkersville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Hurricane, WV, on August 1, 1969, a son of Robert Eugene Jeffers and the late Donna Jean Thacker. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Pitts. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two siblings: Eric Arnold and wife, Leann, of Walkersville, and Casey Kerr of Braxton County; two nieces: Shae Arnold and Catlynn Pitts; and four nephews: Sean Arnold, Jacob Kerr, Triston Arnold, and Bryce Arnold. Richard was previously employed with Little Caesars several years ago. He loved spending time at home. Richard enjoyed listening to music and watching scary movies, especially “Friday the 13th”, and “The Dukes of Hazard”. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Eugene Jeffers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
“Listening for Racial Understanding” exhibit at Kelly Miller Community Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Kelly Miller Community Center was hosting an art exhibit called “Listening for Racial Understanding.”. As Martin Luther King Day was in January, it was a fitting time to have the exhibit open. King lead a pathway towards equality, encouraging all people to come together despite...
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
WDTV
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WDTV
Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference was held at the Event Center in Buckhannon this weekend. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhannon. Their hope is to make...
WDTV
Extraordinary Mon Health nurse honored with DAISY Award
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An extraordinary Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital nurse has been honored as a first recipient of The DAISY Award. Anne Wallace, RN, works in the Emergency Department and has worked for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital since it opened in December 2021. Anne was nominated...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: C&H Market on Main Street in 1962 and a 1990s Visit to Buckhannon from Elly May Clampett
Here is a look at the old C&H Market that was located on Main Street and served the community for years. The business, which was located across the road from the old Bridgeport Bank building, is shown in a 1962 photo. This photo, courtesy of and taken by Steve Brightwell,...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
Scarlet Nation
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
WDTV
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials. According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the tree...
WDTV
Cat dies in Marion County house fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
WDTV
Lewis County High School wrestling team working hard off the mat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County High School wrestling team is making waves, not just because of their athletic skill, but because of the care they show for their community. LCHS wrestling team is more than just a sports team -- even the backs of their shirts say it’s...
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
