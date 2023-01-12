Johna Jo Riley Bish, 79, of Clarksburg, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on January 15, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care of Harmony of White Oaks. Johna was born in Weston, on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Riley and Theda M. Spurgeon. On August 3, 1987, Johna married James F. Bish and together they shared nearly thirteen wonderful years before his passing on April 12, 2000. Forever cherishing their memories of Johna are her two daughters: Stephanie Manson and husband, Dean, of Bridgeport, and Andrea Lough and husband, Roger, of Mount Clare, WV; five grandchildren: Cortney Harris and husband, David, Christian Hitt, Justin Manson and wife, Samantha, Zachary Lough, and Sydney Rhoades and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren: Dane, Emersyn, Jacob, Jade, Jackson, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy Harpold and husband, Michael, of Bluffton, SC; one nephew, Steven Keister and wife, LaVonne, of Bluffton, SC; one great-nephew, Beckett; and her loving companion, James P. Bandy, of Weston. Johna was a 1960 St. Patrick High School graduate. She retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Phone Company in 1991 after thirty years of service in management. Johna was Catholic by faith and previously attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and going to the movies. Johna loved traveling domestically and abroad, especially to her beloved Ireland. Her most cherished role in life was that of Nana and Great-Nana. In thirty-five years of her title as Nana, she never missed a birthday party. Nana will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fink Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Johna Jo Riley Bish. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

