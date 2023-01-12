Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Marvin Wayne Cogar
Marvin Wayne Cogar, 64 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home. He was born March 29, 1958 in Buckhannon to the late Ballard Jack and Patricia Ann Cogar. Marvin attended the Jumbo Community Church and was Christian by faith. He was a former coal...
WDTV
“Listening for Racial Understanding” exhibit at Kelly Miller Community Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Kelly Miller Community Center was hosting an art exhibit called “Listening for Racial Understanding.”. As Martin Luther King Day was in January, it was a fitting time to have the exhibit open. King lead a pathway towards equality, encouraging all people to come together despite...
WDTV
Johna Jo Riley Bish
Johna Jo Riley Bish, 79, of Clarksburg, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on January 15, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family while under the compassionate care of Harmony of White Oaks. Johna was born in Weston, on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Riley and Theda M. Spurgeon. On August 3, 1987, Johna married James F. Bish and together they shared nearly thirteen wonderful years before his passing on April 12, 2000. Forever cherishing their memories of Johna are her two daughters: Stephanie Manson and husband, Dean, of Bridgeport, and Andrea Lough and husband, Roger, of Mount Clare, WV; five grandchildren: Cortney Harris and husband, David, Christian Hitt, Justin Manson and wife, Samantha, Zachary Lough, and Sydney Rhoades and husband, Aaron; six great-grandchildren: Dane, Emersyn, Jacob, Jade, Jackson, and Jordan; one sister, Nancy Harpold and husband, Michael, of Bluffton, SC; one nephew, Steven Keister and wife, LaVonne, of Bluffton, SC; one great-nephew, Beckett; and her loving companion, James P. Bandy, of Weston. Johna was a 1960 St. Patrick High School graduate. She retired from the Chesapeake and Potomac Phone Company in 1991 after thirty years of service in management. Johna was Catholic by faith and previously attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, and going to the movies. Johna loved traveling domestically and abroad, especially to her beloved Ireland. Her most cherished role in life was that of Nana and Great-Nana. In thirty-five years of her title as Nana, she never missed a birthday party. Nana will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rosary Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fink Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Johna Jo Riley Bish. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Richard Eugene Jeffers
Richard Eugene Jeffers, 53, of Walkersville, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Hurricane, WV, on August 1, 1969, a son of Robert Eugene Jeffers and the late Donna Jean Thacker. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Donald Pitts. Forever cherishing their memories of Richard are two siblings: Eric Arnold and wife, Leann, of Walkersville, and Casey Kerr of Braxton County; two nieces: Shae Arnold and Catlynn Pitts; and four nephews: Sean Arnold, Jacob Kerr, Triston Arnold, and Bryce Arnold. Richard was previously employed with Little Caesars several years ago. He loved spending time at home. Richard enjoyed listening to music and watching scary movies, especially “Friday the 13th”, and “The Dukes of Hazard”. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Richard’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Eugene Jeffers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Clarksburg Mission holds MLK Day service
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Mission held a Martin Luther King Day service on Monday. Toney Dixon of the VA talked and shared a PowerPoint about what Martin Luther King Day is and why it’s celebrated. About 50 members of the Clarksburg Mission and veterans were in attendance.
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
WDTV
Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference was held at the Event Center in Buckhannon this weekend. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhannon. Their hope is to make...
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: C&H Market on Main Street in 1962 and a 1990s Visit to Buckhannon from Elly May Clampett
Here is a look at the old C&H Market that was located on Main Street and served the community for years. The business, which was located across the road from the old Bridgeport Bank building, is shown in a 1962 photo. This photo, courtesy of and taken by Steve Brightwell,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
WDTV
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
WDTV
Lewis County High School wrestling team working hard off the mat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County High School wrestling team is making waves, not just because of their athletic skill, but because of the care they show for their community. LCHS wrestling team is more than just a sports team -- even the backs of their shirts say it’s...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials. According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said the tree...
Driver falls into ’30-40 yard embankment’ in Randolph County
A driver sustained minor injuries after their vehicle fell into an approximate 30-40 yard embankment in Randolph County on Friday.
WDTV
Cat dies in Marion County house fire
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
voiceofmotown.com
There’s a Reason Why Larry Harrison Was Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s shocking decision to “part ways” with longtime Bob Huggins’ assistant Larry Harrison, there was seemingly an outpouring of support for him. Current players, former players, people who are and were a part of the program, voiced their displeasure...
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
