lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago
insurance fraud is a federal offense especially when it comes to insurance fraud involving a vehicle. that guy should see jail time and made an example of
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
Police investigating after man allegedly hit people with baseball bat in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County. State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit […]
local21news.com
Man allegedly kicks employee in stomach over towel in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested one man after a fight broke out between him and another employee over a towel at an unknown business. According to Middlesex Township Police, a fight between two employees happened was called in to police on Jan. 13. When police conducted an...
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
PSP: Trio busted with 83lbs of cannabis after calling 911 on themselves in Bedford County
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Trio of men from New York are behind bars after police said they tried to hide 83 pounds of marijuana behind a dumpster after one of the men called 911. State troopers out of Bedford responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Highway in […]
local21news.com
Man digs through hotel flower beds, has fentanyl seized in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have taken one man into custody after they say he was witnessed digging through flower beds at a hotel. According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, hotel employees reported to officers that 32-year-old Robert West had been acting strange on Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m. at a Hilton hotel on 400 North Reamstown Rd.
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election...
Pair stole over a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from PA gas station
Harrisburg, Pa. — Two individuals have been accused of stealing 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the thieves made off with over $5,000 worth of fuel. The incident occurred on December 30th at the Exit 77 Travel Plaza in West Hanover Township, and was reported to police immediately. The investigation is ongoing and authorities are actively searching for the suspects. They were last seen leaving the scene in a blue truck equipped with a flatbed. The truck has a white Seagal image on the passenger side door.
abc27.com
Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Man killed after car goes over hillside, crashes into tree in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after his car crashed over a hillside and into a tree in Somerset County. According to Pennsylvania state police, 40-year-old Ronald Druist was driving at a high rate of speed south on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Saturday when he lost control of his car while turning right.
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
WGAL
Fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. York County dispatch said the call came in around 9:54 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in York County. All lanes are closed on Route 194 between Red Run Church Road and Bakers Watering...
wccsradio.com
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
