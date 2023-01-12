Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oxford Eagle
Cofield’s Corner: Some heady Oxford days happened in 1949 and 1950
Some heady Oxford days happened in 1949 and ’50. Intruder in the Dust was being filmed and there were movie stars on the Square. Oxford had just under. 4,000 folks then and one of them had put the rest on the map. Any verbal jabs about the author not.
Oxford Eagle
Dallas pastor Jeffress will speak at a major Christian event in Oxford
Organizers of what is being billed as a major Christian event in Oxford, have announced that nationally- followed Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas will be headlining the Feb. 16 evening. Also, on the program are Christian activist Jennifer O’Neill, who starred in 37 featured Hollywood films;
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Luck Finds Market to provide networking opportunity small businesses
The Oxford Lucky Finds Market will host its first monthly market Saturday February 4, 2023 from 9am-2pm located at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. The goal of this market is to create an outlet for networking opportunities for small and local businesses, start-ups, crafters, resellers, farmers, and bakers alike. This market will bring economic growth to Oxford along with providing resources and building connections that will lead to local entrepreneurial ventures. This market is supported by a grant from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC), Lafayette County, Mississippi Arts Commission, and Visit Mississippi. Supported by Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, and Stronger Together Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store…
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss football hires Pete Golding as defensive coordinator
Pete Golding, former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss drops first SEC contest, falls to Alabama 63-58
In one of its highest NET games to date, Ole Miss was unable to overcome a second-half deficit, falling to Alabama at home on Sunday, 63-58. Despite holding Alabama (14-4, 3-2 SEC) to its fewest made threes in a game this season at five, Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1 SEC) could not piece together a fourth quarter comeback to take down the Tide.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss men’s basketball edged out by Georgia 62-58
Following a 10-2 run by Georgia in the closing moments, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 62-58 game with the Bulldogs on Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Neither team led by more than three points through the entire first half as there were 12 lead changes and four ties in the first 20 minutes of action. At the first media timeout, Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5 SEC) led 8-5 after a steal by Amaree Abram and fast-break layup from Myles Burns. The two teams drew even late in the first period at 23, 25, and 27 points apiece, before Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) took a one-point lead into the locker rooms for halftime 30-29.
