Another game, another milestone for LBJ. This one is a biggie. Which is why Los Angeles Lakers fans need this LeBron James bobblehead from FOCO. King James is now just the second player in the history of the NBA to score 38,000 points. On February 5, 1989 another Lakers legend – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – scored 38,000. It took more than 30 years for a player to join him, but that’s precisely what LeBron James did on Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO