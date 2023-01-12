Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 11:12 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Forage sorghums growing in importance across High Plains
Producers in the Texas High Plains are reevaluating the forages they grow because of declining irrigation capacities and increasing forage demands from the region’s dairy herds. The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service annual Bushland Forage Sorghum Silage Trial provides producers a side-by-side comparison of...
Bryan's Texas Triangle Park becoming a business park
Sitting inside the Texas Triangle — that area of the state consisting of the three largest Texas metro centers: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio-Austin — there is room for major investments to be made in Bryan-College Station, according to Kevin Russel, the city of Bryan’s development services director.
College Station girls powerlifting team wins Trinity Invitational
TRINITY — The College Station girls powerlifting team won five weight classes and had the two top lifters to win the Trinity Invitational on Saturday. Kylie Cramer won the 132-pound class, and Emily Thompson won 220 for the Lady Cougars. They were named the girls top lifters. College Station’s...
B-CS community honors MLK Day
As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual...
Blinn men's basketball team tops Coastal Bend in conference play
BRENHAM — Sophomore guard Elijah Elliott scored 25 points, and freshman forward Jamine Charles and sophomore guard Damian Watson led a second-half charge to push the Blinn men’s basketball team over Coastal Bend 83-78 on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play. Charles scored 10 of his 12 points...
Bryan boys soccer team overcomes injuries, fatigue for 2-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker
Despite missing four players to injury and the fatigue that comes from back-to-back weekend tournaments, the Bryan boys soccer team found a way to win Saturday as the Vikings defeated Killeen Shoemaker 2-0 at Merrill Green Stadium. It was a gritty and gutty effort for both teams with scoring opportunities...
Record-setting effort on boards leads to historic win for Texas A&M men's basketball team
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For as head-turning as Texas A&M’s 94-53 win over South Carolina was Saturday on the scoreboard, Aggie men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams pointed to something equally startling on the stat sheet. The Aggies (12-5, 4-0) won their sixth straight by their largest margin of...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to turn hard work into first SEC victory
The harder things have become, the better the Texas A&M women’s basketball team has played. The Aggies have opened Southeastern Conference play with the league’s toughest schedule by far as the only squad to play the league’s 5-0 teams — No. 1 South Carolina, No. 5 LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee. It’s been a challenging three weeks for A&M (5-10, 0-5), which had only seven available players for four games. That along with A&M’s opponents having a combined 86-18 record have contributed to A&M’s six-game losing streak.
BISD board approves purchasing agreement
Finding funding for instructional materials — something that has historically been done by the state — has become a difficult task for Texas school districts. During their board workshop last Monday, the Bryan school district board of trustees unanimously approved a purchasing agreement of over $50,000 to be used on kindergarten through fifth grade ELAR/SLAR instructional materials.
