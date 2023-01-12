Read full article on original website
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Elite Daily
Channing Tatum Had “No Chill” When Crushing On Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz tend to keep their romance private. Since getting together in the summer of 2021, the couple has kept their public outings to a minimum and rarely spoken about each other. But for Vanity Fair’s February 2023 cover story, Tatum opened up about his relationship with Kravitz — particularly, that embarrassing moment when fans realized how many Kravitz fan accounts he was following on Instagram.
Elite Daily
Here’s Why Phoebe Bridgers Fans Think She Left Paul Mescal For Bo Burnham
Phoebe Bridgers has put her fans through an emotional whirlwind at the start of 2023. Just as soon as there was talk of the singer potentially getting engaged to her boyfriend Paul Mescal, the gossip took a dark turn, as fans began to suspect the couple had privately broken up. As if that wasn’t enough drama, new photos of Bridgers looking super buddy-buddy with comedian Bo Burnham have sparked new romance rumors. At this point, the whole internet is wondering if Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are dating, so let’s go over how we got to this point.
Elite Daily
Allison Williams Feels She Belongs On The White Lotus
2023 has only just begun, but it’s already the year of Allison Williams. The M3GAN star’s doll-destroying beatdown has inspired so many fans to revisit her lead role in in beloved HBO series Girls, and now she has another HBO hit in her sights for the future. Williams recently opened up about her hopes of being cast in The White Lotus. So, will White Lotus fans see Williams pop up in Season 3? It’s probably too early to tell, but honestly, it sounds like she’d be a perfect fit for the twisted series.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy Got So Flustered When She Was Asked If She’s Dating Leo Woodall
The White Lotus fans still have so many questions about Season 2, and the most pressing one doesn’t have anything to do with the show’s plot. Instagram detectives have been convinced for months that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall hooked up while filming the HBO vacation series, but the two co-stars have kept quiet on the rumors. But Fahy had nowhere to hide during her Jan. 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, when a fan called in to ask her straight-up if she’s dating Woodall.
