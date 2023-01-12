Read full article on original website
Midday Nowcast: Increasing Clouds with a Warming Trend
Southerly flow is increasing across Alabama today and that is allowing for more clouds and the start of a warming trend. Temperatures this afternoon are in the 60s across much of Alabama, while some 70s are showing up across South Alabama. Despite the clouds, most of us stay dry today, with the exception of a few stray showers across Northwest Alabama. Showers will increase in average overnight and into tomorrow statewide, but nothing especially heavy and really more of a nuisance. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs closer to 70°.
Rain This Morning; Strong Storms Late Tomorrow Night/Early Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this morning ahead of a surface front that will stall out just north of here today. The rain will diminish this afternoon, and we expect generally dry conditions this afternoon and tonight with only isolated showers. Tomorrow will...
Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks
Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
Sunday Afternoon Update: Total Sunshine!
It’s a case of severe clear across the entire state of Alabama this Sunday afternoon. Temperatures have climbed out of the 40s in all areas now except for Scottsboro in Jackson County, where it was still 48F at 1 p.m. Everyone else is in the 50s. The completely clear...
Showers Tomorrow/Wednesday; Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Night
RADAR CHECK: We are seeing a few sprinkles across Northwest Alabama on radar this afternoon, but most of the state is dry with mid and high levels clouds increasing. Temperatures are generally in the 60s. We will mention a chance of showers tonight and tomorrow statewide as a surface front stalls out just north of the Tennessee border. Rain amounts won’t be too heavy over the next 36 hours.
The Mid-Afternoon Report: Bright, Sunny, but Still Rather Chilly
THIS WEEKEND: As of 2:34 pm, all you see in the skies across Central Alabama is the color of cobalt blue… one of my favorite colors in the spectrum. While it is bright and sunny, a little breeze with these cooler temperatures definitely makes it feel like winter. Temperatures as of the 2 pm roundup were in the lower 40s to the lower 50s across the area. Troy was the warm spot at 51 degrees, while Gadsden was the cool spot at 41 degrees. Birmingham was at 44 degrees.
