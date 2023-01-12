Sheriff: Florida man accidentally shoots himself in leg during burglary attempt

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Related
WEAR
Deputies: Man shoots himself in HCA Florida West Hospital parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting at HCA Florida West Hospital. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a man was found in the hospital's parking lot with a gunshot wound. The hospital, formerly known as West Florida Hospital, is located on N. Davis Highway and Johnson Avenue.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Escambia Co., sheriff’s office investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which hospitalized one person. According to ECSO, deputies responded to Saxon Street, a little after noon on Monday. They said one person was sent to the hospital for injuries sustained from a shooting and another person was hospitalized from other injuries. […]
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WCSO investigating gas odor in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents on Buxtons Way and Mill Pond Cove Saturday afternoon. Officials said there was a strong smell of gas in the Freeport neighborhood. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking people to avoid the area located off of 83-A.
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
wtvy.com
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
Those new years resolutions can be tough to stick with, especially at the start... One of the most common resolutions we see every year is to eat healthier... According to a survey done by Statista, 50% of people surveyed had healthier eating as one of their goals for the new year.
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
Florida man allegedly dragged 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor and “using her as [a] mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson to be laid to rest next week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week. The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road. The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 […]
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Clarence Allard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard. On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on […]
WEAR
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
Comments / 0