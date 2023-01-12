Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
cleveland19.com
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
cleveland19.com
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Ohio man charged for allegedly killing father, sister and nephew
Aggravated murder charges have been filed against a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounded an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland home last week, authorities said. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of having shot each of the victims in the head in […]
2 arrested in teen’s skate park death
Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron19-year-old in December.
Texas man found passed out behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Texas man was found slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a gas station at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 18. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was additionally cited for drug abuse, open container, physical control of a vehicle under the influence and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released to a family member.
cleveland19.com
Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case.
cleveland19.com
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
Judge sets $5 million bond for man accused of killing four, wounding 8-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A judge Tuesday set a $5 million bond for the Cleveland man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Cleveland Municipal Judge Charles Patton ordered the bond for Martin Muniz, 41, who is charged in the slayings of his father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69; his sister, Angelic Gonzalez, 34; his nephew, Jayden Baez, 16; and Anthony Boothe, 48.
Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
Drunk driver complains about having to watch ‘Die Hard,’ fails field sobriety test in slippers: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Dec. 26, police observed a gray Chevrolet Impala with an expired license plate on Sprague Road. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze and observed an open can of White Claw. The man said he had just left a Christmas celebration at his dad’s house, where his brother had forced him to watch “Die Hard.”
State investigating death of 92-year-old woman who walked out of Bedford nursing home
BEDFORD, Ohio -- State authorities are investigating after nurses at a Bedford nursing home found a 92-year-old patient dead outside the facility Saturday morning. Bedford police went to the Woodside Senior Living facility on Rockside Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after nurses discovered the body of Annie Luckett on the facility’s back patio, according to a copy of a police report released Monday.
2 charged with murder after man killed at Sunoco gas station in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two suspects have been arrested and two others remain at large after a man was fatally shot at the Sunoco gas station on Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Monday morning. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to a shot Spotter call at the Sunoco gas station located...
