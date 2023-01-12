ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
Texas man found passed out behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter

A Texas man was found slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a gas station at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 18. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was additionally cited for drug abuse, open container, physical control of a vehicle under the influence and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released to a family member.
Plea expected from Cleveland man accused of killing a mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children is expected to plead guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon. Charm Gray, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6, 2022. Howard, 44, was found inside her...
Judge sets $5 million bond for man accused of killing four, wounding 8-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A judge Tuesday set a $5 million bond for the Cleveland man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Cleveland Municipal Judge Charles Patton ordered the bond for Martin Muniz, 41, who is charged in the slayings of his father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69; his sister, Angelic Gonzalez, 34; his nephew, Jayden Baez, 16; and Anthony Boothe, 48.
Two arrested in fatal shooting at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio -- Two men are charged with murder in the December fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at an Akron skate park. Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, have been jailed since a federal task force arrested them on Friday on charges accusing them of murdering Zion Neal, Akron police said in a news release.
Drunk driver complains about having to watch ‘Die Hard,’ fails field sobriety test in slippers: North Royalton Police Blotter

On Dec. 26, police observed a gray Chevrolet Impala with an expired license plate on Sprague Road. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled booze and observed an open can of White Claw. The man said he had just left a Christmas celebration at his dad’s house, where his brother had forced him to watch “Die Hard.”
State investigating death of 92-year-old woman who walked out of Bedford nursing home

BEDFORD, Ohio -- State authorities are investigating after nurses at a Bedford nursing home found a 92-year-old patient dead outside the facility Saturday morning. Bedford police went to the Woodside Senior Living facility on Rockside Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday after nurses discovered the body of Annie Luckett on the facility’s back patio, according to a copy of a police report released Monday.
