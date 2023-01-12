Read full article on original website
WIBW
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to take steps toward safety during Radon Action Month in January 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that January is Radion Action Month in the Sunflower State. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansans have been urged to test their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.
WIBW
New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
WIBW
Report finds Kansas in bottom half of states best to start a small business in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas may have some ground to gain when it comes to nurturing small businesses. With about 20% of new businesses failing within the first year and inflation further exacerbating the issue, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Dec. 17, it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States to Start a Business.
WIBW
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new organization in Kansas has launched in the face of rising healthcare costs with the hope to fight inflation. Kansas Employers for Affordable Healthcare - a new organization - announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it has launched to fight alongside businesses and employees who face rising costs for healthcare.
WIBW
Kansas organization wants to cap State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A political organization in Kansas wants to cap Kansas’ State Funds Budget at $18.2 billion based on the rate of population growth and inflation. The Kansas Policy Insitute says on Monday, Jan. 16, that as lawmakers return to Topeka, they will start a 2-year budget cycle. It has asked lawmakers not to burden Kansans any further as they already struggle with inflation and an unpredictable economy.
WIBW
Icy roads lead to airborne semi-truck on NW Kansas highway
ST. FRANCIS, Kan. (WIBW) - Icy road conditions led to an airborne semi-truck on a highway near St. Francis in northwestern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 21.9 on eastbound U.S. Highway 36 - about 8 miles east of St. Francis - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansans have seen feral hogs roaming around parts of the state. A Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to their Facebook after the department got reports of people seeing the hogs. The department said a USDA wildlife agent was immediately notified.
WIBW
As holiday season winds down, gas prices again near $3 in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the holiday season winds down in the Sunflower State, residents are again paying nearly $3 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline. AAA indicates on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas is nearing $3 again. While the national average was reported at $3.32, the average in the Sunflower State was recorded at $2.95 for a gallon of regular gasoline.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
WIBW
Tuesday forecast: Nice today, precipitation tomorrow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s nice day before cooler but more seasonal weather arrives the rest of the week. This will also include a storm system where most areas will receive rain however areas north of I-70 have the highest probability of a wintry mix including snow and ice accumulation.
