ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Report: Living expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics. The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. At the inflation peak...

Comments / 0

Community Policy