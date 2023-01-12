ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next facelift of Pack Square Plaza is focusing on Black history and currency

Pack Square Plaza had a winding, checkered history long before it was renamed in 1903 for lumber tycoon and Asheville benefactor George W. Pack. Today, city planners leading the latest facelift of Pack Square Plaza want to do something that hasn’t happened in more than a century of changes there—center the stories and concerns of Black residents.
