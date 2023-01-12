ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

adam mccardle
4d ago

at this point I think it should be more about inflation not climate change how is anyone supposed to make it?that is what you guys should be addressing affordability not the climate

Detroit News

Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech

An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Michigan Advance

Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News

Maryland's first black governor gives Democrats hope after a Biden White House

As Democrats wring their hands about who might run - and win - once Joe Biden leaves office, Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore emerges as if he were created in a political lab: a person of color who rose from poverty and served in combat. A Rhodes scholar and best-selling author on Oprah Winfrey's radar. And through his work on Wall Street and the Robin Hood Foundation, he boasts a network of celebrity and hedge fund contacts.Moore has another trick up his sleeve. He embraces traditional Republican issues such as crime and the economy, a tactic that led him to the statehouse and offers his party a national blueprint for success. Moore scored a blowout November victory over Donald Trump-backed Republican Dan Cox to become the state's first Black chief executive and just the third African-American ever elected governor.
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
Detroit News

Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'

Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
Detroit News

Michigan family sends dad's remains on final joy ride into space

Instead of the usual sendoff, the family of the late-John Hutton decided to shoot for the stars. Hutton, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War from Florida, died last January at age 74 of pancreatic cancer. His Michigan family sent his ashes into space on the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023 rather than arranging a traditional funeral.
Detroit News

Legislature's public sector right-to-work repeal would conflict with federal ruling

Lansing — Michigan Democrats in the Legislature are eying changes to state labor laws that would allow public sector unions to charge mandatory dues. But the right-to-work repeal for that sector would run up against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory union fees in the public sector unconstitutional — an expected conflict raising concerns from a fiscally conservative think tank that helped to put the right-to-work law in place in 2012.
UpNorthLive.com

Friske feels 'disrespected' after getting fewer assignments than colleagues

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Representative Neil Friske has issued a statement denouncing the committee assignments constructed by the Michigan House of Representatives, which currently has a Democratic majority. Friske said he felt "disrespected" when he was given fewer committee assignments than other Republican representatives Democratic Speaker Joe Tate, calling...
