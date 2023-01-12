Read full article on original website
adam mccardle
4d ago
at this point I think it should be more about inflation not climate change how is anyone supposed to make it?that is what you guys should be addressing affordability not the climate
Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech
An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Michigan could become first state in nearly 60 years to ditch 'right-to-work' law
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democratic leaders said during a press conference on Thursday. “Rolling back the retirement […] The post Democratic leaders detail tax plans they say will lift Michiganders out of poverty appeared first on Michigan Advance.
University of Michigan rally calling for 'Intifada,' demise of Israel stuns internet: 'A call to murder Jews'
Twitter users expressed shock and dismay over a heated anti-Israel rally held at the University of Michigan this week, where demonstrators called for an "Intifada."
Maryland's first black governor gives Democrats hope after a Biden White House
As Democrats wring their hands about who might run - and win - once Joe Biden leaves office, Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore emerges as if he were created in a political lab: a person of color who rose from poverty and served in combat. A Rhodes scholar and best-selling author on Oprah Winfrey's radar. And through his work on Wall Street and the Robin Hood Foundation, he boasts a network of celebrity and hedge fund contacts.Moore has another trick up his sleeve. He embraces traditional Republican issues such as crime and the economy, a tactic that led him to the statehouse and offers his party a national blueprint for success. Moore scored a blowout November victory over Donald Trump-backed Republican Dan Cox to become the state's first Black chief executive and just the third African-American ever elected governor.
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
NYC mayor says ‘cities are being undermined’ by migrant crisis
El Paso, Texas — New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrapped up a 24-hour trip to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday by demanding that the federal government do more to coordinate services to asylum seekers being bused from the US-Mexico border to the nation’s cities. “Our cities are...
What brought embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos to Michigan during the last campaign
Lansing — U.S. Rep. George Santos, the embattled New York Republican who's facing calls to resign because of lies he told voters about his personal background, traveled to Michigan in December 2021 to participate in a fundraiser for GOP gubernatorial candidate James Craig. Santos was among a small group...
Deaf Michigan student denied interpreter set to get his day before High Court
Washington ― The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case of a deaf student who was left without a qualified sign-language interpreter for 12 years while enrolled at Sturgis Public Schools in southwest Michigan. A decision in the case by the high court could help...
Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'
Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
Michigan family sends dad's remains on final joy ride into space
Instead of the usual sendoff, the family of the late-John Hutton decided to shoot for the stars. Hutton, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War from Florida, died last January at age 74 of pancreatic cancer. His Michigan family sent his ashes into space on the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023 rather than arranging a traditional funeral.
Legislature's public sector right-to-work repeal would conflict with federal ruling
Lansing — Michigan Democrats in the Legislature are eying changes to state labor laws that would allow public sector unions to charge mandatory dues. But the right-to-work repeal for that sector would run up against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory union fees in the public sector unconstitutional — an expected conflict raising concerns from a fiscally conservative think tank that helped to put the right-to-work law in place in 2012.
"Get ready for the wild ride of parenthood and grandparenthood in Michigan - A humorous guide"
Are you thinking about starting a family in Michigan? Well, let me tell you, it's a wild ride. But before you take the plunge and bring a tiny human into the world, there are a few things you should know.
Friske feels 'disrespected' after getting fewer assignments than colleagues
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Representative Neil Friske has issued a statement denouncing the committee assignments constructed by the Michigan House of Representatives, which currently has a Democratic majority. Friske said he felt "disrespected" when he was given fewer committee assignments than other Republican representatives Democratic Speaker Joe Tate, calling...
Kids with COVID-19, other virus at higher risk for severe disease, Corewell study finds
New research from Michigan's largest hospital system suggests that young children infected with COVID-19 in addition to another respiratory virus, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or influenza, are more likely to experience severe health issues compared with children with just one infection. The study — led by Amit Bahl,...
Comments / 5