WATCH: Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold and Cowboys TE Jason Witten
Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation's exclusive interview with OU quarterback Jackson Arnold and former Dallas tight end Jason Witten as Arnold wins Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation's exclusive interview with OU quarterback Jackson Arnold and former Dallas tight end Jason Witten as Arnold wins Gatorade National Player of the Year.
AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athleticshttps://www.si.com/college/oklahoma
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0