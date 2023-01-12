ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold and Cowboys TE Jason Witten

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDJYl_0kCqAAFd00

Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation's exclusive interview with OU quarterback Jackson Arnold and former Dallas tight end Jason Witten as Arnold wins Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry: Longhorns' ceiling remains high following victory over Texas Tech

No. 10 Texas advanced to 15-2 (4-1 in Big 12) on the season with a 72-70 win over Texas Tech (10-7, 0-5) on Saturday. The Longhorns trailed 34-25 at the half but used a valiant second-half effort to continue its winning ways. The Longhorns were paced in scoring by guard Marcus Carr who poured in 20 points despite a rough shooting night. After the victory, Longhorns' interim coach Rodney Terry weighed in on the current state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy