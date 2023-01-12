ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

13News Now

Verdict reached in $1M Windsor police stop lawsuit trial

RICHMOND, Va. — After five full days of jury deliberation, a verdict was reached on Tuesday in the $1 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop. Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped Nazario...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania

On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Two people found dead at South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond Saturday afternoon. Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for report of a person down. They found both victims, who were adults, already dead. Richmond Police say they are not looking for...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
