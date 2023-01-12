Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
13News Now
Verdict reached in $1M Windsor police stop lawsuit trial
RICHMOND, Va. — After five full days of jury deliberation, a verdict was reached on Tuesday in the $1 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop. Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped Nazario...
Crime Insider: Son shot mother, dog in Richmond before killing himself
A son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself inside a South Richmond home Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
No verdict in fifth day of Windsor traffic stop lawsuit trial
RICHMOND, Va. — Jurors will resume deliberation on the $1 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop, on Tuesday. Officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker stopped Nazario for a missing rear license plate in...
NBC12
Altercation leads to shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a fight that led to a shooting in the parking lot of a Chesterfield restaurant. Police were called to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar located at 10419 Hull Street Rd due to reports of shots fired around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
One man injured in south Richmond shooting
A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.
‘How are the drugs getting in there?’: Leaders react to fourth Richmond inmate death in a year
Another inmate has died inside the Richmond City Justice Center, sparking outrage and calls for change among some city leaders.
With 3 inmates dead at Richmond Jail, sheriff addresses drug problems
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Antionette Irving said inmates and staff found the man unresponsive in a pod of about 40 to 50 people.
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
fredericksburg.today
Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania
On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
NBC12
Two people found dead at South Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead at a home on Richdale Road in South Richmond Saturday afternoon. Officers were called just before 4 p.m. for report of a person down. They found both victims, who were adults, already dead. Richmond Police say they are not looking for...
Police: 1 shot during dispute between 2 Amazon drivers in Chesterfield
An Amazon delivery driver is recovering after being shot in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening.
NBC12
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
‘She could have been anywhere’: School bus takes 6-year-old to wrong stop twice, Chesterfield mother seeks answers
A Chesterfield mother is speaking out after she says her 6-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong location by her bus driver twice in the same school year.
Body of missing Williamsburg-area woman found in Isle of Wight County
The body of missing Williamsburg woman Aonesty Selby was found Friday in Isle of Wight County.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
Police identify suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Prince George County Police
Police have now received information that a 1990s model, extended cab, red and white colored, Ford pickup truck was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County.
