Saugerties, NY

Suspect allegedly tried to intimidate DMV investigator

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0kCq9Ijp00

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly harassing an investigator from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Division of Field Investigations Unit. According to the investigator, Derek Winnie, 55, intentionally followed him on October 20 and November 30 throughout Glasco and Barclay Heights.

The investigator says he was involved in an investigation that included Winnie and believes that Winnie was trying to intimidate him. During these instances of being followed, the investigator claims he felt threatened and that Winnie was engaging in road rage behavior.

Saugerties Police arrested Winnie on Thursday for a charge of Harassment. He was released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

